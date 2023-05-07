Brake for bears

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care wants to remind drivers in the Tahoe Basin that the bears are waking up, so drive with caution and awareness. After a large bear crosses the street, pause and wait to see if any cubs could be following. Help to reduce the number of bears killed in traffic accidents, as well as the number of orphaned cubs that need long-term care in a wildlife center.

If you find an injured or orphaned animal, call Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Its 27-acre site includes a state-of-the-art animal care facility as well as enclosures, allowing them to care for and successfully release injured and orphaned animals. | (530) 577-2273, ltwc.org