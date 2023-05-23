Book by CAL FIRE’s only female chief

Clare Frank started firefighting in California at age 17 (she lied about her age on her application) and was promoted up the ranks to become the state’s first and only female Chief of Fire Protection. Along the way, she earned a BS in fire administration, an MFA in creative writing and a JD. She has lectured at colleges, universities and state and national fire conferences.

Her book is an inspiring, richly detailed and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. It chronicles the transformation of a young adult determined to prove her mettle into a scarred and sensitive veteran, grappling with the weight of her duties while record-setting fires engulfed her home state.

Frank lives near Lake Tahoe with her husband and two dogs. This, her first book, is available from Abrams Press. | therealclarefrank.com

Book launch