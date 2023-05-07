Bloom into spring with Hard Rock’s new bar and lounge

Bloom Bar & Lounge, located in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe opened for the summer on May 5. The nightlife destination will offer guests an upgraded state-of-the-art sound system and newly added private VIP section, complete with swanky seating and a dedicated bar.

Bloom Nightclub will be open Friday to Sunday, starting at 10:30 p.m. during the summer season for ages 21 and older. Guests can also expect themed nights and special events. Those interested in VIP bottle service and table reservations can call (775) 589-7606. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com