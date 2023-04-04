WinterWonderGrass Tahoe brings the bluegrass home

Winte

rWonderGrass is a magical festival. The main stage is set against the backdrop of beautiful snow-covered mountains and people skiing. While I’ve dressed in flip-flops and tank tops in years past, this year would be different. Puffys, furs and winter woolies would be necessary for the weekend. One of the beautiful aspects of this festival is how it brings the Tahoe community together, kicks off spring and highlights fabulous musicians.

I picked up my wristband at Palisades Tahoe while listening to the Sweet Lillies playing in the Village. They primed us for what would be a weekend of excellent music. While the festival leans into bluegrass, alternative bluegrass and Americana, many musical genres are featured at this event.

Friday kicked off the event. I was excited to see Molly Tuttle and the Golden Highway. The main stage and three side tents offered continuous music. I love the smaller tents hosting up-and-coming bands and collaborating band performances. The sun shone and the Sweet Lillies performed in the Soap Box Tent.

Wendy Wright and I caught Big Richard in the Jamboree tent. I loved this quartet featuring fiddling playing, mandolin strumming, stand-up bass, and cello. Big Richard brought a unique sound to the stage and had the tent hopping. Other tent highlights included Della Mae and Cris Jacobs, who rounded out the day.

Friday’s main stage introduced Lone Bellow, who performed in the afternoon. I totally enjoyed this band. As the sun began to set, Molly Tuttle and the Golden Highway took to the main stage. The band was fabulous. Tuttle’s Grammy is well deserved. This was one of my favorite sets. What a great set.

Women ruled the stage this year. The WinterWonderWomen performed two sets on Saturday and rocked the tent. Celia Woodsmith from Della Mae, Lindsey Lou, Bridget Law, AJ Lee and Emma Rose were a few of the talented women musicians that came together to bring musical magic to the stage. Dancing was required.

AJ Lee and the Blue Summit took to the main stage in the early afternoon. Lee’s vocals were stunning, bringing a lighthearted vibe to the stage. The band was joined by Sullivan Tuttle, Molly Tuttle’s brother, who lent deep vocals and excellent guitar playing to this set. I thoroughly loved this performance.

Tahoe Weekly’s entertainment editor Sean McAlindin, and his brother Coner, performed with their band, Lost Whiskey Engine, along with band members Ellen Flannagan on the violin, Mick James on stand-up bass, and Peter Anderson on banjo. This crew brought some bluegrass fun to the Pickin Perch tent.

I was looking forward to catching Brother’s Comatose. Lead vocalist Ben Morrison admitted that he was struggling with laryngitis. The Brothers invited some members of other groups to join them on stage, creating good energy and a fun set. Even with a strained voice, Brothers Comatose gave a stand-out performance.

It’s always fun to talk music with Sean. He was impressed by the Neal Francis band. Sean moseyed up front to catch headliner Marcus King.

“I was blown away by his voice, guitar playing, and persona,” Sean said.

Sunday was a cold and wintery day. Many of the musicians played in their winter gear. Trampled by Turtles closed the festival in true Tahoe fashion – performing during an epic snowstorm.

“It was such a great experience. The wind and snow was blowing sideways, and the crowd was so enthusiastic and positive,” mused artist and good friend Kath Irwin.

Sean said he thought Trampled by Turtles was the perfect band to close out the festival.

“The snow was swirling, the band was jamming and everyone was sharing a magical moment together. Where else can you experience a festival in a blizzard?” Sean said.

Sean and I agreed that the WinterWonderGrass festival is one of the best festivals in Tahoe. The festival offers an intimate gathering with good vibes and a great lineup of bands. What’s unique is that festival participants and musicians spend time together dancing to music.

Scotty Stoughton, the founder of the WinterWonderGrass festival, has created an extraordinary event with an eclectic lineup of fabulous musicians. He and his team served up an excellent good time.