Tahoe music festivals on tap this spring

Get ready for a season full of music festivals to enjoy from free concert series to the Reno Jazz Festival, classical music series and the return of the Truckee Reggae Festival and the free summer concerts. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide

Free Concert Series

April-June | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Every Friday and Saturday enjoy free music from 12 to 9 p.m. at Basecamp Pizza and Gunbarrel Tavern in Heavenly Village. | theshopsatheavenly.com

The Passion According to St. Matthew

April 5, 7 | Area venues

Composed in 1727 and lost for more than 100 years, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of Baroque sacred music. Performances in Reno and Incline Village, Nev. | toccatatahoe.org

Harp Plus

April 8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This annual concert production features harp showpieces and chamber music involving harps and other instruments. | events.unr.edu

Songs for Sinners and Saints

April 15-16 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra and Sierra Community House present “Songs for Sinners and Saints.” | truckeechorus.org

Classix Series: “Carmen”

April 15-16 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Revel in drama and passion as the Reno Phil Orchestra, Chorus, and guest vocalists closes Season 54 with music from one of history’s most celebrated operas, Bizet’s “Carmen.” | renophil.com

“Acis and Galatea”

April 20, 22 | area venues

Nevada Chamber Opera presents Handel’s first English stage work in collaboration with UNR Chamber Choir and Symphony Orchestra. Based on an episode from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” the myth tells of a love triangle between a nymph, a shepherd and an envious giant. | events.unr.edu

Nevada Wind Ensemble and Concert Winds

April 21 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Nevada Wind Ensemble and Concert Winds present a rousing conclusion to their performance season, not to be missed. | events.unr.edu

Reno Jazz Festival

April 27-28 | University of Nevada, Reno

Reno Jazz Festival celebrates its 61st year this April. Join jazz musicians and aficionados for three full days of jazz at its best. | events.unr.edu

Apex Concerts: Seven Pillars with Sandbox Percussion

May 3 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

The spectacular conclusion of Apex Twelfth Season comes with a look into the music of the future. The multi-award-winning group Sandbox Percussion will present Seven Pillars by Andy Akiho. | events.unr.edu

UNR Symphony Orchestra Final Concert

May 4 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This is the Final Concert of the UNR Symphony Season. It promises to close the year in grand style. | events.unr.edu

Spring Choral Area Concert

May 5 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

Spring choral area concert featuring University of Nevada, Reno Chamber Singers and Concert Choir. | events.unr.edu

Carson Chamber Singers Spring Concerts

May 5-6 | area venues | Reno & Carson City, Nev.

The program will include “Israel in Egypt,” a biblical oratorio by G.F. Handel. | ccsymphony.com

Heavenly Village Concert Series

May 4-Sept. 3 (select days) | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The Shops at Heavenly Village present a free concert series kicking off on May 5 with scores of free music shows to enjoy. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Golden Road Gathering

May 12 | Eldorado County Fair & Event Center | Placerville

Live music will return to the El Dorado County Fair & Event Center with multiple stages, craft vendors, camping, RV camping, kids’ zone, craft beer, late night shows and more. | goldenroadgathering.com

TJ’s Corral Outdoor Concert Series

May 12 & 13, May 27, July 21, 29 | Carson Valley Inn | Minden, Nev.

The outdoor concert series will begin with Aaron Lewis on May 12 and 13 and continue with Nate Smith on May 27 and end with Scotty McCreery on July 21 and Trace Adkins on July 29. | carsonvalleyinn.com

Jazz & Art Festival

May 21 | Heritage Park | Gardenerville, Nev.

The second annual Jazz & Art Festival is a free event that will showcase local jazz performers: Mile High Jazz Band, Jazzettes, The Rosebuds Dance Band and more. There will be an art vendor area of local artists and foods and beverages. | cvartscouncil.com

The Truckee Historical Revue

June 10 & 11 | Tahoe Church Amphitheater

Composed, arranged and written by Truckee local David Wendell Nelson, with music by Richard Blair, the show traces the history of Truckee and surrounding areas, beginning with Native American days and culminating with the 1960 Olympics in Olympic Valley. | truckeechorus.org

Music on the Beach

June 16-Sept. 1 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

NTBA hosts its 17th annual free Music on the Beach series every Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dark Aug. 11). Beer and food available for purchase. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | northtahoebusiness.org

Concerts at Commons Beach

June 18-Sept. 3 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

The Concerts at Commons free concert series returns this summer held every Sunday. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Truckee Reggae Fest

June 24 | Truckee River Amphitheater

The 3rd Annual Truckee Reggae Fest returns featuring Julian Marley and the Uprising, Mykal Rose, Mighty Mystic and many others. | ticketweb.com