Tahoe music festivals on tap this spring

Get ready for a season full of music festivals to enjoy from free concert series to the Reno Jazz Festival, classical music series and the return of the Truckee Reggae Festival and the free summer concerts. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.
Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide
Free Concert Series
April-June | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Every Friday and Saturday enjoy free music from 12 to 9 p.m. at Basecamp Pizza and Gunbarrel Tavern in Heavenly Village. | theshopsatheavenly.com
The Passion According to St. Matthew
April 5, 7 | Area venues
Composed in 1727 and lost for more than 100 years, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of Baroque sacred music. Performances in Reno and Incline Village, Nev. | toccatatahoe.org
Harp Plus
April 8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
This annual concert production features harp showpieces and chamber music involving harps and other instruments. | events.unr.edu
Songs for Sinners and Saints
April 15-16 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra and Sierra Community House present “Songs for Sinners and Saints.” | truckeechorus.org
Classix Series: “Carmen”
April 15-16 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
Revel in drama and passion as the Reno Phil Orchestra, Chorus, and guest vocalists closes Season 54 with music from one of history’s most celebrated operas, Bizet’s “Carmen.” | renophil.com
“Acis and Galatea”
April 20, 22 | area venues
Nevada Chamber Opera presents Handel’s first English stage work in collaboration with UNR Chamber Choir and Symphony Orchestra. Based on an episode from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” the myth tells of a love triangle between a nymph, a shepherd and an envious giant. | events.unr.edu
Nevada Wind Ensemble and Concert Winds
April 21 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Nevada Wind Ensemble and Concert Winds present a rousing conclusion to their performance season, not to be missed. | events.unr.edu
Reno Jazz Festival
April 27-28 | University of Nevada, Reno
Reno Jazz Festival celebrates its 61st year this April. Join jazz musicians and aficionados for three full days of jazz at its best. | events.unr.edu
Apex Concerts: Seven Pillars with Sandbox Percussion
May 3 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.
The spectacular conclusion of Apex Twelfth Season comes with a look into the music of the future. The multi-award-winning group Sandbox Percussion will present Seven Pillars by Andy Akiho. | events.unr.edu
UNR Symphony Orchestra Final Concert
May 4 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
This is the Final Concert of the UNR Symphony Season. It promises to close the year in grand style. | events.unr.edu
Spring Choral Area Concert
May 5 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.
Spring choral area concert featuring University of Nevada, Reno Chamber Singers and Concert Choir. | events.unr.edu
Carson Chamber Singers Spring Concerts
May 5-6 | area venues | Reno & Carson City, Nev.
The program will include “Israel in Egypt,” a biblical oratorio by G.F. Handel. | ccsymphony.com
Heavenly Village Concert Series
May 4-Sept. 3 (select days) | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
The Shops at Heavenly Village present a free concert series kicking off on May 5 with scores of free music shows to enjoy. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Golden Road Gathering
May 12 | Eldorado County Fair & Event Center | Placerville
Live music will return to the El Dorado County Fair & Event Center with multiple stages, craft vendors, camping, RV camping, kids’ zone, craft beer, late night shows and more. | goldenroadgathering.com
TJ’s Corral Outdoor Concert Series
May 12 & 13, May 27, July 21, 29 | Carson Valley Inn | Minden, Nev.
The outdoor concert series will begin with Aaron Lewis on May 12 and 13 and continue with Nate Smith on May 27 and end with Scotty McCreery on July 21 and Trace Adkins on July 29. | carsonvalleyinn.com
Jazz & Art Festival
May 21 | Heritage Park | Gardenerville, Nev.
The second annual Jazz & Art Festival is a free event that will showcase local jazz performers: Mile High Jazz Band, Jazzettes, The Rosebuds Dance Band and more. There will be an art vendor area of local artists and foods and beverages. | cvartscouncil.com
The Truckee Historical Revue
June 10 & 11 | Tahoe Church Amphitheater
Composed, arranged and written by Truckee local David Wendell Nelson, with music by Richard Blair, the show traces the history of Truckee and surrounding areas, beginning with Native American days and culminating with the 1960 Olympics in Olympic Valley. | truckeechorus.org
Music on the Beach
June 16-Sept. 1 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area
NTBA hosts its 17th annual free Music on the Beach series every Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dark Aug. 11). Beer and food available for purchase. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | northtahoebusiness.org
Concerts at Commons Beach
June 18-Sept. 3 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
The Concerts at Commons free concert series returns this summer held every Sunday. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
Truckee Reggae Fest
June 24 | Truckee River Amphitheater
The 3rd Annual Truckee Reggae Fest returns featuring Julian Marley and the Uprising, Mykal Rose, Mighty Mystic and many others. | ticketweb.com