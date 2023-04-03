Tahoe food & wine events to enjoy this spring

Enjoy the best food and wine events in the Tahoe Sierra, Reno, Carson City and beyond this spring with wine walks and club crawls, the inaugural Grow Your Own Garden Festivals and much more. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets early to these events, which typically sell out. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.
Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide
Third Thursday Wine Walk
3rd Thursday | Gardnerville, Nev.
On the third Thursday of the month from May 18 to Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., it’s wine time. | mainstreetgardnerville.org
Tahoe Club Crawl
Saturdays | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Take an organized nightlife tour of the downtown casino hot spots with shots, appetizers and passes into clubs. Tours start at 7:45 p.m. | tahoeclubcrawl.com
Carson City Wine Walk
1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.
This Wine Walk is from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Receive a commemorative wine glass and stroll through downtown. | downtowncarson.org
Reno Wine Walk
3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org
Crawl Reno
April 8, June 10 | Downtown Reno, Nev.
Crawl Reno offers drink-themed, spring day crawls — a Mimosa Crawl in April and a Margarita Crawl in in June — all starting at noon and ending at 6 p.m. | crawlreno.com
Passport to the Great Out There
April 22-23 | El Dorado County venues
El Dorado Winery Association hosts a two-day wine tasting event with access to more than 20 winery experiences from reserve tastings to food pairings. | eldoradowines.org
Classics & Cocktails
April 29 | Atlantis Casino Resort Spa |
Come dressed in cocktail attire to Hot August Nights Foundation’s annual fundraiser dinner. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, live and silent auction, a complimentary open bar and sit-down dinner. | hotaugustnights.net
Lincoln Wine Fest
April 29 | Lincoln
Enjoy wine tastings, shop & sip and more in downtown Lincoln from 1 to 5 p.m. | lincolnwinefest.org
Mad Hatter’s Tea
April 30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra offers its 34th annual fundraiser. There will also be an online auction and raffle. | sitahoesierra.org
Cinco de Mayo
May 5 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy this day from 4 to 7 p.m. in Heavenly Village. Mariachi Cazadores de Nevada will be playing near the gondola and there will be margarita and taco specials offered in locations throughout the village. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Kiwanis Wine Tasting
May 7 | Sunnyside Restaurant
Kiwanis North Lake Tahoe holds its annual event with wine tastings and appetizers from noon to 2:30 p.m. along with an online auction to benefit local nonprofits. | kiwanisnlt.org
Farmers’ markets
May-October | Area venues
Enjoy the sunshine, fresh local produce, great food and people who help make this community special. Tahoe City and Truckee Regional Park’s markets open in mid-May, Sierra Valley Farm and other markets open in June. | TheTahoeWeekly.com/events
Placer Wine Trial
May 15-Aug. 31 | Various venues
Placer County Vintners Association hosts its Placer Wine Trail Summer Passport featuring more than 30 wineries and breweries, artisan vendors, live music and more. | placerwine.com
Strange Brew Festival
May 20 | The Brewer’s Cabinet | Reno, Nev.
This celebration of uniquely crafted brews hosts local breweries with brews that challenge taste buds and sensibilities. There will be live music from local groups and food from 3 to 7 p.m. | thebrewerscabinet.com
Chili on the Comstock & Craft Beer Tour
May 20-21 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.
The annual event features fun runs, a 5k, Fireball Saloon Crawl and endless varieties of chili and beer. The event hosts more than 30 of the best chili cooks in the West all competing for a spot in the International Chili Society World Finals. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Beer Fest
May 21 | Glow Plaza Festival Grounds | Reno, Nev.
Nevada Young Alumni Chapter hosts the 28th annual Beer Fest, Reno’s longest running tasting event. It will feature dozens of brews and spirits from regional breweries and distilleries, as well as live entertainment. | nevadayac.com
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Feast
May 27 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.
Enjoy an outdoor barbecue of bourbon- and beer-inspired entrees paired with an open bar and music from DJ Jeremy McGuigan. | nuggetcasinoresort.com
Food Truck Fridays
June-August | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.
Reno Street Food features 30 food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers every Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. There are local bands and artists featured each week. | Reno Street Food on Facebook
Feed the Camel
June-Sept. | McKinley Arts Center | Reno, Nev.
On Wednesdays, local food trucks convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving specialties and local beer in the Riverwalk District, next to the Truckee River. | Feed the Camel on Facebook
Grow Your Own Garden Festival
June 2, 3 & 10 | Area venues
Slow Food Lake Tahoe hosts free community garden festivals to pick up seedlings to start a high-elevation garden, along with hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and garden tours at each location. Festivals held at Tahoe City Field Station, Slow Food gardens in Truckee and Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe. Purchase seedlings in advance online. Read the feature in this edition. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org
Wine on the Water
June 4 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
The 13th Wine on the Water returns with a food and wine tasting to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. There will also be wine dinners on May 25 and June 1. | bgcnlt.org
Reno Food & Drink Week
June 5-16 | area venues | Reno, Nev.
Reno Food & Drink Week is a community event designed to support the local food and drink establishments and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places. | hungryinreno.com
Brewfest 2023
June 10 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
The sixth annual Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heavenly Village is for ages 21 and older. Enjoy beer, spirits, kombucha, soda tasting and live music. Proceeds go to Christmas Cheer. | theshopsatheavenly.com
The Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival
June 10 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.
The Biggest Little Invitational offers attendees an experience they won’t forget. Enjoy a hard-to-find, curated lineup of craft beer, local food vendors, music to groove to and lawn games. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com
Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic
June 10 | Tahoe City venues
This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from wineries, local restaurants and caterers. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org
Sample the Sierra
June 10 | South Lake Tahoe venue
Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, brings together local chefs/restaurants with neighboring growers/producers to turn out scrumptious samples craftily paired with the appropriate wine or brew. | samplethesierra.com
BBQ, Brews & Blues Festival
June 16-17 | Downtown Reno, Nev.
This annual event is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew-tasting event and music festival with two stages of free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend with more than 50 microbreweries. | caesars.com