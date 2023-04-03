Tahoe food & wine events to enjoy this spring

Enjoy the best food and wine events in the Tahoe Sierra, Reno, Carson City and beyond this spring with wine walks and club crawls, the inaugural Grow Your Own Garden Festivals and much more. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets early to these events, which typically sell out. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide

Third Thursday Wine Walk

3rd Thursday | Gardnerville, Nev.

On the third Thursday of the month from May 18 to Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., it’s wine time. | mainstreetgardnerville.org

Tahoe Club Crawl

Saturdays | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Take an organized nightlife tour of the downtown casino hot spots with shots, appetizers and passes into clubs. Tours start at 7:45 p.m. | tahoeclubcrawl.com

Carson City Wine Walk

1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.

This Wine Walk is from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Receive a commemorative wine glass and stroll through downtown. | downtowncarson.org

Reno Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Crawl Reno

April 8, June 10 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

Crawl Reno offers drink-themed, spring day crawls — a Mimosa Crawl in April and a Margarita Crawl in in June — all starting at noon and ending at 6 p.m. | crawlreno.com

Passport to the Great Out There

April 22-23 | El Dorado County venues

El Dorado Winery Association hosts a two-day wine tasting event with access to more than 20 winery experiences from reserve tastings to food pairings. | eldoradowines.org

Classics & Cocktails

April 29 | Atlantis Casino Resort Spa |

Come dressed in cocktail attire to Hot August Nights Foundation’s annual fundraiser dinner. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, live and silent auction, a complimentary open bar and sit-down dinner. | hotaugustnights.net

Lincoln Wine Fest

April 29 | Lincoln

Enjoy wine tastings, shop & sip and more in downtown Lincoln from 1 to 5 p.m. | lincolnwinefest.org

Mad Hatter’s Tea

April 30 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra offers its 34th annual fundraiser. There will also be an online auction and raffle. | sitahoesierra.org

Cinco de Mayo

May 5 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy this day from 4 to 7 p.m. in Heavenly Village. Mariachi Cazadores de Nevada will be playing near the gondola and there will be margarita and taco specials offered in locations throughout the village. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Kiwanis Wine Tasting

May 7 | Sunnyside Restaurant

Kiwanis North Lake Tahoe holds its annual event with wine tastings and appetizers from noon to 2:30 p.m. along with an online auction to benefit local nonprofits. | kiwanisnlt.org

Farmers’ markets

May-October | Area venues

Enjoy the sunshine, fresh local produce, great food and people who help make this community special. Tahoe City and Truckee Regional Park’s markets open in mid-May, Sierra Valley Farm and other markets open in June. | TheTahoeWeekly.com/events

Placer Wine Trial

May 15-Aug. 31 | Various venues

Placer County Vintners Association hosts its Placer Wine Trail Summer Passport featuring more than 30 wineries and breweries, artisan vendors, live music and more. | placerwine.com



Strange Brew Festival

May 20 | The Brewer’s Cabinet | Reno, Nev.

This celebration of uniquely crafted brews hosts local breweries with brews that challenge taste buds and sensibilities. There will be live music from local groups and food from 3 to 7 p.m. | thebrewerscabinet.com

Chili on the Comstock & Craft Beer Tour

May 20-21 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

The annual event features fun runs, a 5k, Fireball Saloon Crawl and endless varieties of chili and beer. The event hosts more than 30 of the best chili cooks in the West all competing for a spot in the International Chili Society World Finals. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Beer Fest

May 21 | Glow Plaza Festival Grounds | Reno, Nev.

Nevada Young Alumni Chapter hosts the 28th annual Beer Fest, Reno’s longest running tasting event. It will feature dozens of brews and spirits from regional breweries and distilleries, as well as live entertainment. | nevadayac.com

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Feast

May 27 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Enjoy an outdoor barbecue of bourbon- and beer-inspired entrees paired with an open bar and music from DJ Jeremy McGuigan. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Food Truck Fridays

June-August | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food features 30 food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers every Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. There are local bands and artists featured each week. | Reno Street Food on Facebook

Feed the Camel

June-Sept. | McKinley Arts Center | Reno, Nev.

On Wednesdays, local food trucks convene under the Keystone Bridge, serving specialties and local beer in the Riverwalk District, next to the Truckee River. | Feed the Camel on Facebook

Grow Your Own Garden Festival

June 2, 3 & 10 | Area venues

Slow Food Lake Tahoe hosts free community garden festivals to pick up seedlings to start a high-elevation garden, along with hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and garden tours at each location. Festivals held at Tahoe City Field Station, Slow Food gardens in Truckee and Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe. Purchase seedlings in advance online. Read the feature in this edition. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org

Wine on the Water

June 4 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

The 13th Wine on the Water returns with a food and wine tasting to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. There will also be wine dinners on May 25 and June 1. | bgcnlt.org

Reno Food & Drink Week

June 5-16 | area venues | Reno, Nev.

Reno Food & Drink Week is a community event designed to support the local food and drink establishments and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places. | hungryinreno.com

Brewfest 2023

June 10 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

The sixth annual Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heavenly Village is for ages 21 and older. Enjoy beer, spirits, kombucha, soda tasting and live music. Proceeds go to Christmas Cheer. | theshopsatheavenly.com

The Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival

June 10 | Bartley Ranch Regional Park | Reno, Nev.

The Biggest Little Invitational offers attendees an experience they won’t forget. Enjoy a hard-to-find, curated lineup of craft beer, local food vendors, music to groove to and lawn games. | thebiggestlittleinvitational.com

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 10 | Tahoe City venues

This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from wineries, local restaurants and caterers. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | visittahoecity.org

Sample the Sierra

June 10 | South Lake Tahoe venue

Sample the Sierra, Lake Tahoe’s largest farm-to-fork festival, brings together local chefs/restaurants with neighboring growers/producers to turn out scrumptious samples craftily paired with the appropriate wine or brew. | samplethesierra.com

BBQ, Brews & Blues Festival

June 16-17 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

This annual event is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew-tasting event and music festival with two stages of free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend with more than 50 microbreweries. | caesars.com