Spring theater, dance performances offer something for everyone

From “Frozen” to “Seussical, Jr.”, illusionists to professional dancers, everyone will enjoy the theater and performing arts offered this spring in Reno, Tahoe and beyond. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide

Magique

Saturdays & select dates | The Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Magique is offers stunning special effects, dazzling costumes, a catchy soundtrack, multimedia backdrops, synchronized lighting and grand illusions. | wethetheatre.com

“Stupid F**king Bird”

April 7-9 | Redfield Studio Theater | Reno, Nev.

Aaron Posner’s compassionate, cutting and gutsy modern adaptation of Chekhov’s classic The Seagull asks: How do we live with people we love? | events.unr.edu

“Small Mouth Sounds”

April 14-30 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

May 5-7 | Brewery Art Center | Carson City, Nev.

“Small Mouth Sounds” asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us. In this compassionate and witty new play, six dissimilar runaways from city life embark on a week-long silent retreat. | renolittletheater.org

Spring Dance Concert

April 19-23 | Dance Theater | Reno, Nev.

The Spring Dance Concert will feature student performances in new works by faculty and guests artists Shinichi Iova-Koga/inkBoat Physical Theatre and Dance, Philip Flickinger and Maggie Stack. | events.unr.edu

Spring Repertory Season

April 21-22 | North Tahoe High School | Tahoe City

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective’s 15th annual Spring Repertory Season celebrates with an evening of classical and contemporary dance produced in North Lake Tahoe. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. laketahoedancecollective.org

AVA Ballet’s “Frozen”

April 22-23 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Choreographed by Alexander Van Alstyne, “Frozen,” the ballet is the captivating story of the Snow Queen written by Hans Christian Andersen. | pioneercenter.com

“Seussical, Jr.”

April 23-30 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

This family-friendly musical takes one into the world of Dr. Seuss to revisit beloved characters including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo. | wildhorsetheater.com

Tahoe Poetry Night

April 25 | UNR, Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Enjoy an evening of poetry, music, community gathering and complimentary snacks. Register as a participant or an audience member. | events.unr.edu

Brew, Brats & Ballet

April 29, May 5-7 | Carson City & Reno, Nev. venues

Have a beer and brat and watch new works by seven different choreographers, performed by Sierra Nevada Ballet. | sierranevadaballet.org

Disney Newsies: The Broadway Musical

May 5-14 | Carson City Community Center

Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company presents this high-powered Broadway about a band of teenaged newsies who sell newspapers in turn-of-the-century New York. | wnmtc.com

MOMIX: Alice

May 9 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Pendleton’s newest creation, “Alice,” inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic ”Alice in Wonderland.” | pioneercenter.com

“Jungle Book”

May 9 & 10 | Boys & Girls Club | Kings Beach

Great Future Productions, a children’s theater company, presents a production of “Jungle Book.” | bgcnlt.org

“Anastasia”

May 16-21 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. | pioneercenter.com

Riverdance

May 19-21 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences in an innovative blend of dance, music and song. | grandsierraresort.com

Ten-Minute Play Festival

May 19-21 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Why see just one play when you can see eight in one night. Directors are working with casts on a variety of comedies, dramas and more. All of the plays are 10 minutes long. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Putnam Spelling Bee”

June 9-11 | Boys & Girls Club | Kings Beach

Great Future Productions, a children’s theater company, presents a production of “Putnam Spelling Bee.” | bgcnlt.org

Disney’s “The Jungle Book”

June 23 | Brewery Art Center | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy two performances from Wild Horse Children’s Theater of “The Jungle Book” at 5 and 6:30 p.m. | wildhorsetheater.com