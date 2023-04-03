Pond skims, banked slaloms, uphill races and more to enjoy in Tahoe

Snow silliness has taken hold in Tahoe. Ski resorts have extended their closing dates and brought back so many spring events to enjoy that you’ll be hard pressed to catch all the action from pond skims and uphill races to snow golf and plunges in Lake Tahoe’s frigid waters. All part of Tahoe Weekly’s Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2023 Spring Guide, available now.

Hydrology Lake Walk

April 6 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Join Tahoe Institute for Natural Science naturalist Sarah Hockensmith and Tahoe Rim Trail guide Jennifer Coon as they lead the way in search of wildlife, water features and spectacular scenery from a beachy waterfront. | tinsweb.org

Banked Slalom

April 8 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

The snake-run-style course was specifically built for the event and features flowy banked turns and creative features. Awards and festivities follow on the Judah Deck. Proceeds go to High Fives Foundation. | sugarbowl.com

The Vertical Drop

April 8 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

This ski competition and community fundraising event is put on by the Silver State Hotshots. Individuals or teams compete to safely ski as much vertical feet as possible in a four-hour period. The after party includes barbecue, raffle, silent auction and prizes. | kirkwood.com

Subaru WinterFest & Boreal Banked Slalom

April 8 | Boreal Mountain

Boreal Mountain’s annual events will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass, indie and electronic music talent and the latest gear and demos. Delicious treats and warm beverages will be provided. Subaru and the National Ski Patrol will share how you can get involved and support the avalanche rescue dogs. | rideboreal.com

Spring It On: Pond Skim and Rail Jam

April 8-9 | Northstar California | Truckee

Be sure to dress the part to celebrate the resort’s 50th season in the beachiest way. Northstar’s Pond Skim and Rail Jam will be scheduled to provide the warmest pool weather possible. Registration will take place day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. | northstarcalifornia.com

Kirkwood Slush Cup

April 15 | Kirkwood Mountain

Make a splash on April 15 by attempting to cruise across the pond skim at this year’s Slush Cup. Bring floaties and best retro ski gear to celebrate a renewed tradition at Kirkwood. | kirkwood.com

Snow Golf Tournament

April 15 | Palisades Tahoe | Alpine Meadows

The nine-hole course starts at the top of Summit Express Chair and meanders down the mountain with the last holes bringing competitors back to the bottom of Alpine Bowl Chair. | palisadestahoe.com

Billy Dutton Uphill

April 16 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Presented by Far West Nordic, this 5k citizen’s race on April 16 is open to everyone, freestyle (skate) and running (including snowshoes). Participants go uphill from Palisades Tahoe base to High Camp, up 2,000 feet vertical, 10 percent average grade. Save energy for the party at the finish. | farwestnordic.org

International Trails Summit

April 17-20 | The Nugget | Sparks, Nev.

American Trails and Professional TrailBuilders Association have joined forces to co-host the International Trails Summit. | web.cvent.com

South Lake Tahoe Plunge

April 22 | Roundhill Pines Beach & Marina | Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Join Special Olympics Nevada’s efforts to establish an independently run Special Olympics program in Nevada by attending the Plunge event. Celebrate your Battle Born spirit by attending in your best independence-themed costume. | p2p.onecause.com/tahoe

Tiki Pond Skim

April 22 | Sugar Bowl Resort | Norden

Whether you’re skimming the pond or observing from the sidelines, don’t miss Sugar Bowl Resort’s most legendary party of the season, the Tiki Pond Skim. There will be live music, a popup tiki bar and a snow-beach viewing area from which to watch the action. | sugarbowl.com

Kirkwood Rail Jam

April 22 | Kirkwood Mountain

All skiers and snowboarders are invited to compete. Come on out and show off your skills or learn some new ones. | kirkwood.com

Carson Canyons Super-K Trails Runs

April 22 | Long Ranch Park | Carson City, Nev.

Ascent Runs offers four different courses all with aid stations. Take your pick to run: a 6k, 12k, 22k and 30k. | ascentruns.com

Dirt Magic 2023

April 28-30 | area venues

To help with maintaining trails for a weekend, Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship offers complimentary meals and drinks and a lot of digging in the dirt. | sierratrails.org

The Biggest Little Half Marathon

April 30 | downtown Reno, Nev.

The race starts and finishes under the famous Reno Arch. Runners will make their way through the downtown streets, along the Truckee River, into Midtown and around Virginia Lake. The event also offers a 10K and 5K distances. | renoraces.com

Bird Walks

May 4-June 8 | Village Green | Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts Bird Walks every Thursday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. lead by naturalists. | tinsweb.org

The Crushing Crossing

May 13 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Join in on the fun, watch big spills and share some laughs with celebrity judges and two of the best emcee’s around. Costumes are highly encouraged. | palisadestahoe.com

Stetina’s Paydirt Race

May 20 | Fuji Park | Carson City, Nev.

This event is a competitive gravel/dirt/pavement event with awards for top three riders in various age and gender groups. | stetinaspaydirt.com

The Cookie Ride

May 21 | Crystal Peak Park | Verdi, Nev.

Tahoe-Pyramid Trail offers this annual event to highlight the ongoing work on the trail, to eat cookies and ride with friends. Meet in the park at 9:30 a.m. | tahoepyramidtrail.org

Reno-Tahoe Odyssey

June 2-3 | Area venues

The relay run adventure is from Reno to Lake Tahoe and back, a total of 178 miles for teams of 12 runners. Concurrently, the Comstock and Capital relay odysseys are offered on June 4, with less mileage, joining in on the RTO in progress. | renotahoeodyssey.com

Lost & Found Gravel Festival

June 3 | City Park | Portola

A perfect blend of pavement, dirt road, gravel road and Lost Sierra adventure, event offers three different distance rides (100, 60 or 35 miles), themed aid stations and a full weekend of fun. Enjoy the post-ride festival with food trucks, live music and dancing and camp onsite at Portola City Park. | sierratrails.org

Truckee Running Festival

TBA | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

Join in a morning of running and fun along the Truckee River. Try a 5km or 10km along the Legacy Trail or a half marathon featuring the beautiful and scenic trails of Waddle Ranch. | tahoetrailrunning.com

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

June 4 | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Experience spectacular scenery, clean mountain air, great food and full support by experienced ride organizers. | cure.lls.org

Reno River Festival

June 9-11 | Reno, Nev., venues

Reno River Festival features the River Rally, River Roll, cornhole championships, the Reno Tahoe Adventure Park, MusicFest, craft beer tasting, vendor village, and food vendors. | renoriverfestival.com

Olympic Valley Half Marathon and 8-Miler

June 10 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The half-marathon is an out and back, featuring paved trail through the valley and along the Truckee River corridor. The 8-Mile starts and finishes at the Village. | bigblueadventure.com

DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay

June 10 | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe

Runners will run counter-clockwise around Lake Tahoe in this 59th annual relay. With altitudes up to 6,500 feet on the 72-mile course, this race is as scenic as it is challenging. | laketahoerelay.com

Cattle Drive

June 11-15 | Doyle, Calif., to Reno, Nev.

The Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive is a journey through the High Desert for five days leading up to the Reno Rodeo. Guests join a team of cowboys to drive 300 head of rodeo steers. | renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 15-24 | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Rodeo is celebrating 103 years of wild West family fun, a PRCA-sanctioned sporting event. | renorodeo.com

Adventure Sports Week

June 16-25 | Tahoe venues

Challenge yourself at one of the many competitive events including trail running, mountain biking, triathlon, standup paddleboarding and swimming. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Rock Tahoe

June 16-17 | East Shore

Participants race in this Half Marathon from Spooner Summit to Stateline, Nev., with a pool party and live music at Hard Rock after the race. | rocktahoehalfmarathon.com