Celebrate with Tahoe’s spring outings, events

I, like everyone else in Tahoe, am pretty much fed up with snow this season. But, just knowing that it’s officially spring now (even if the weather doesn’t feel like), lightens my spirit and gives me something to look forward to – hiking and paddleboarding.

With this in mind, and to answer the many questions I field from our readers every spring, I’ve put together our first “Tahoe Weekly’s Best of Spring” guide. The conditions in Tahoe vary vastly each spring, so it’s tailored to what you can do this year. From late-season skiing and snowshoeing to getting ready for golf and boating season (yes, both will be here soon), to bird watching and early-season hiking, there’s something for everyone.

Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals

You’ll also find our Spring Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals Guide in this edition with an astounding number of events to enjoy in the coming months. Not since 2019 have so many spring events and festivals been offered and there’s even some new ones on tap like the Yoga Room Wellness Weekend and the Grow Your Own Garden festivals.

Tahoe Weekly also sponsors a number of these local events, many of which are community fundraisers, including the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, LUNAFEST Film Festival, Solstice Festival, Truckee Thursdays, Trails & Vistas, Lake Tahoe Dance Collective’s Spring Repertory and the free Music on the Beach and Concerts at Commons series. If you’re interested in learning about our sponsorship program, contact Anne Artoux at anne@tahoethisweek.com.

Bear aware

While you’re enjoying the best of spring in Tahoe, also keep in mind that our bears have been awakening from their winter slumber and are hungry. That means they will be looking for food anywhere they can, including in your unsecured trash, homes and cars. Read our tips for living in bear country in this edition.

Accessibility at TheTahoeWeekly.com

We’re in the process of upgrading our site at TheTahoeWeekly.com and while most of the changes are on the backend right now, we recently launched a new accessibility widget through accessiBe.

Click on the blue, round icon on the website to select an accessibility profile to assist you in viewing our site (pictured next to this column). There are options for ADHD Friendly, Vision Impaired, Blind, Seizure Safe, Cognitive Disability and Keyboard Navigation (Motor). I welcome your feedback on how it functions for you. Email me at publisher@tahoethisweek.com.