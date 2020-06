Kathryn Reed will give a virtual talk on her local guidebooks on June 24 at 5 p.m. with the Truckee Library.

Reed is the author of “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes,” “Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Treks” and “Lake Tahoe Trails For All Seasons: Must-Do Hiking and Snowshoe Treks.” RSVP madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar. | kathrynreed.com