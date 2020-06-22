Two independent bookstores open in Tahoe amid pandemic

Reading transports us to other worlds, it offers us new experiences and glimpses of lives lived and lost. Books expand our world, educate us and even help us escape reality. Whether we read nonfiction, fiction, self-help, travel books or cookbooks, they take us to new heights. As the resurgence in independent bookstores continues to grow across the United States, two local bookstores have opened amid the coronavirus pandemic – Word After Word Books in Truckee and Cuppa Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe.

“We are fortunate that people wanted an independent bookstore in this community.”-Andie Keith

Word After Word expands

Word After Word Books opened three years ago and recently expanded into the historic Truckee Mercantile Building in downtown Truckee. Co-owner Andie Keith and I met at the new location to discuss her vision for the future. Entering the building, I was transported into another era with the high tin ceilings, fans on pullies, the brick interior and the wall-to-wall shelves of books — lots and lots of books. The beautiful space, its antiquity, immediately drew me in. I wanted to browse the shelves, touch the walls and read.

Keith showed me the children’s area, which is still being renovated. In the separate space, children can pick out books, spend time reading or be read to. Keith curated the space to appeal to young minds.

She led me down to the cellar of the building. The cavernous brick room is truly a slice of Truckee history. The space will eventually serve as a reading room and place for writing workshops, events and book club meetings. It will also be available to rent for private events.

Keith has always been a lover of books, and she saw an opportunity when the only bookstore in Truckee was closing its doors.

“I didn’t want to live in a place that didn’t have a bookstore. I spent my youth growing up in Tahoe spending time at Fallen Leaf, where I have memories of reading on the docks,” she said. “We are fortunate that people wanted an independent bookstore in this community.”

Keith and her staff say they love curating new reads and finding interesting books for their customers.

“There are always the classics, people expect them, but we also want them to find the unexpected. We provide a little bit of everything and curate books that we think are important,” she said.

Tara May, the bookstore’s general manager, organizes the writing workshops offered. They are currently being held virtually twice a month.

“We will also offer a children’s writing camp and young readers’ book club,” said May.

The target opening for Word After Word Books will be in July with safety protocols in place for its customers. In the meantime, the shop is taking online orders that can be picked up at the door. | wordafterwordbooks.com

Cuppa Tahoe opens bookstore, cafe

In South Lake Tahoe, Sandra Santané was cultivating another type of independent bookstore, Cuppa Tahoe, and her concept is unique. She was set to open just as we were ordered to shelter in place due to the pandemic. Her world turned upside down. Her dream has been a struggle, but she is excited and passionate about her business.

“I love to read. Books were always my comfort. Growing up in Holland, we experienced 300 days of rain during the year. Living spaces are small and people met in social houses. People needed space to meet, have human connection and artistic and inspiring conversation,” said Santané.

She wanted to create a place for the South Lake community.

During a skiing trip, she came across a bookstore that was also a coffee and tea shop. It met all of the elements she loved. Santané wanted to sell books and create a place for people who worked remotely to have a space to work and have coffee and bite to eat. Cuppa Tahoe was born. It is a bookstore, cafe and co-working space. Pre-pandemic, it all made sense.

Santané opened the doors to Cuppa Tahoe on May 23, navigating her new business during challenging times. The bookstore looks more like a cozy living room that a retail store, inviting customers to come and enjoy the space, along with a cup of coffee and conversation.

The 22-seat co-working space serves 10 at this time due to distancing requirements. Spaces can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a conference room that can be reserved, as well. There are movable bookshelves, a living wall with plants and space for reading, eating and working. She plans to host workshops, book clubs, coffee tastings and other events in the future. | cuppatahoe.com