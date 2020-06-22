Tales of the Gold Rush

“Hellacious California!: Tales of Rascality! Revelry! Dissipation! and Depravity! and the Birth of the Golden State,” by historian and scholar Gary Noy, is available for sale locally and online. Published by Heyday Books in collaboration with Sierra College Press, this 256-page book provides a rare collection of cultural references, customs and the roiling times of California’s Gold Rush era. Painstakingly researched and full of quips and tales of the late 1800s, the book provides a taste of California life for those enamored with history of the West.

Noy will read from his new book at Nevada County Historical Society in Nevada City on July 16 at 7 p.m. | garynoy.com