Tahoe emerges in time for summer

Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, the Tahoe Sierra has awakened from its long slumber during the coronavirus to take its first flight into the next phase of life.

Cautiously, but enthusiastically, the Tahoe Sierra has welcomed back its visitors. Second homes are nearly full, many short-term rentals have become summer-long leases, and our locals have had to shift to meet this new reality. All while maintaining local health and safety guidelines. It’s been challenging for us all and taxing on the Tahoe economy, which is so closely tied to the tourism industry.

Tahoe is resilient and strong. And, it’s a credit to our tight-knit local community that has come out in force to support locals in need. Innovation and creativity are the words I’ve been using a lot to describe our community. Despite a situation that none of us can control, we have been strong and fought back with new ideas, new ways of doing business and new ideas.

Two local businesses that exemplify this are Word After Word in Truckee and Cuppa Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe. Both of these independent bookstores took on the challenge of new businesses during the pandemic. Cuppa Tahoe opened its venture that combines a bookstore, cafe and co-working space, while Word After Word not only expanded its growing bookstore, but also took on the task of renovating one of the historic gems of Truckee.

In this edition, Tim Hauserman shares his love of wandering in Tahoe’s forests and the magic that lies waiting to be discovered like the hidden gnome garden. We won’t tell you where it is, that’s the point of his feature “Gnome Sweet Home” – to discover this magic yourself. As Tim writes: “the magic of this little gnome home comes from the serendipity of wandering through the woods and finding it yourself.”

I invite you to take the time this summer to do a little wandering in the woods and discover your own magic.

“Wineries of the Sierra Foothills”

This edition marks our first publication since March, when the shutdown was ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It’s been a difficult few months, but we, too, are emerging with some fresh ideas and ventures.

We’re proud to announce the release of the 2nd edition of “Wineries of the Sierra Foothills,” a guidebook to the wineries of the Sierra Foothills by Barbara Keck. You’ll find details in this edition.

Along with publishing Keck’s book, we have launched a new publishing arm focused on local and regional nonfiction and fiction books. Stay tuned for the release of “The Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List: 101 Things to See & Do in Tahoe” this summer, as well.