New edition of “Wineries of the Sierra Foothills” released

The second edition of the popular guidebook “Wineries of the Sierra Foothills: Risk-Takers & Rule-Breakers” has been released. The e-edition will be available on Amazon on July 1, and pre-orders of print copies are now being taken.

Ten counties, 286 wineries in the largest wine region in terms of acreage in the whole United States – that’s the Sierra Foothills. Barbara Keck’s second edition of the book, “Wineries of the Sierra Foothills: Risk-Takers & Rule-Breakers,” provides an affectionate, yet thorough, look at this region.

The decomposed granitic soil of the Sierra Nevada provides a distinct terroir that is expressed in all wines from this region. Grape vines grown at elevations ranging from 800 to 3,000 feet wage a struggle with the elements that results in rich and elegant wines. The Gold Rush led to a vigorous wine scene that supplied miners with their daily dram, but Prohibition sadly resulted in a fading of those wineries until a 1960’s revival by pioneers of a different sort. Readers meet some of these iconic winemaking pioneers in the chapters of the book.

Keck and photographer Johan Martin drove 3,400 miles to visit every one of the 10 Foothills’ counties and gathered compelling stories and hundreds of images. The final 170-page book contains 21 winemaker stories, plus original recipes that the winemaker families and friends created to pair with landmark wines. A directory of all 286 wineries is organized to make wine touring in the Foothills easy.

“Finally, a book about the wines and winemakers of the Sierra Foothills,” noted Cyril Penn, Editor of Wine Business Monthly. “… A willingness to push boundaries by trying new things is one of the reasons the Sierra Foothills is one of the most exciting wine regions today.”

“Wineries of the Sierra Foothills” is published by Range of Light Media Group, which also publishes The Tahoe Weekly, from its headquarters in Tahoe City.

To pre-order the print edition of “Wineries of the Sierra Foothills,” email [email protected]. Books will be shipped in July. Bulk orders are available for gifts, retailers and real estate offices. Stay tuned for the release of the new guidebook, “The Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List: 101 Things to See & Do in Tahoe,” this summer from Range of Light Media. | rangeoflightmedia.com, wineriesofthesierrafoothills.com