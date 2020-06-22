Library seeks coronavirus experiences

Nevada County Community Library is working to preserve the narrative of this historic moment by asking residents to send journal entries, art, essays, photos, poems and anything else that they have created during the COVID-19 crisis.

All submissions must be accompanied by an archival contribution form found at the Web site or available via curbside pickup at any library branch. Share scanned copies via email with the contribution form to Reference Librarian Laura Pappani or send physical copies to: Community Archive Project, Attn: Laura Pappani, 211 N. Pine St., Nevada City, CA 95959.

Submissions will be reviewed by librarians for their merit, appropriateness and value to local history. Once reviewed, the items will be preserved in a local library collection and added to the library Web site or sent to the State Library for its collection. | (530) 265-4606, mynevadacounty.com