Kings Beach concerts go virtual

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is hosting its first Trails for Tails virtual race campaign. Participants have until July 3 to complete a 5km, 10km, half marathon or full marathon. There is no set course and people can complete the distance as a traditional run or by adding up the steps as they go to reach their goal. Track fitness and fundraising progress at charityfootprints.com.

The Tahoe Hike for Hope is on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the location of your choice is to help prevent suicide to on a hike of any length. There’s no registration fee, but donations are encouraged. The virtual event will be hosted @TahoeHikeForHope and Facebook. | afsp.donordrive.com

Tahoe Together Virtual 19-Mile Challenge is from June 22 to 28. Participants can run, bike, hike, kayak, belay or a combination of any or all for 19 miles at one time in one day or spread out during the week-long event. Participants can choose their location. The event is $35, which includes a Tahoe Together bumper sticker. | runsignup.com