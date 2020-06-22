Fresh produce makes for the best summer menus

There is nothing more satisfying than biting into a recently plucked peach from a tree or eating vegetables that were recently harvested from the farm. I love the taste of a fresh, ripe, red tomato with a pinch of salt or a crisp, mixed-greens salad or the lush sweetness of a bowl of cherries.

It’s an exciting time for those of us who love to prepare food. And it’s easy in Tahoe to find fresh produce. Farmers’ markets, community supported agriculture and farm boxes are just a few ways to ensure the freshest products. The health benefits of fresh food are paramount.

In the last few months, many of us have been cooking at home and trying to eat healthily. Preparing food with fresh produce and meats is an essential foundation for a delicious meal. Home cooks have found themselves making homemade bread and baked goods. And many of us are looking for new and inventive menus to spice up the dinner table.

Fresh from the farm

For me, Tahoe Food Hub in Truckee has been an incredible service, providing beautiful farm boxes. Each week is like receiving a gift filled with some of the freshest produce I’ve encountered, along with the best cherries and peaches I’ve ever tasted. The farmers’ markets in the Tahoe Sierra offer a plethora of fresh products. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get outside, walk around and enjoy the season’s colorful harvest. I get nostalgic when I bite into an ear of grilled corn on the cob slathered with butter and relish, a juicy peach or the first piece of sweet watermelon.

Stone fruits and berries also signify summer’s bounty. These fruits tempt our taste buds. There are many ways to enjoy these seasonal gifts by diving into a bowl of mixed fresh fruit or combining it with yogurt and granola. I enjoy adding stone fruit or berries to my morning pancakes with fresh fruit compote.

Add strawberries to a spinach salad with toasted walnuts and shaved parmesan topped with a simple white balsamic dressing that is easy to prepare — perfect for lunch or dinner. Grilled peaches are so good. Salsas and sauces get a unique twist when adding fresh fruit. Get creative with a tasty cocktail like a watermelon margarita, vodka peach fizz or a blueberry gin cocktail — all prepared with fresh fruit.

The abundance of fresh veggies during this time of year is mind-blowing: artichokes to arugula, tender peas and crisp lettuces, leafy greens and summer squash — the list of what’s available is exciting.

Grill it

It’s a great time to get outside and grill. Grilling offers a flavor profile to foods. Grilled vegetables on a skewer with cherry tomatoes, onion, mushrooms and zucchini marinated in a fresh herb vinaigrette is a summer favorite. Serve it over rice with a touch of marinade drizzled over the dish. It’s a delicious main or side dish. I love grilled zucchini and yellow squash simply brushed with olive oil and salt or a touch of Montreal Seasoning.

Grilling fresh fish, chicken and beef is an easy alternative to a hot stove. Dry-rubbed, grilled tri-tip is a California favorite. The butcher shops and farmers’ markets in our region provide a variety of fresh meats from ribs to ribeye to farm-raised chicken.

Burgers are synonymous with summer. Serve them up with fresh homemade coleslaw or kale salad with goat cheese, slivered almonds and lemon dressing. They create a delightful and healthy side dish.

Grilled fish or shrimp tacos with slaw and fresh fruit salsa is a homerun.

While thinking about eating fresh and creating fun and exciting meals, there is nothing like good homemade barbecue sauce to top your meats and veggies. Sauces rule in my world, so don’t forget to get fresh herbs. They make great sauces for marinades and toppings for your meals. Chimichurri, coriander and peach chutney or barbecue sauce make all the difference between a just OK meal or a fantastic, stellar meal.

Try my grilled marinated veggie kabobs for a tasty, tangy, delicious summer meal.

Grilled Marinated Vegetable Kabobs with Jasmine Rice | From Priya Hutner’s Kitchen

Kabobs

8 small, baby portobello mushrooms

12 cherry tomatoes

2 summer squash, sliced into rounds

1 red onion, quartered

8 tri-colored mini peppers or one red or orange bell pepper, quartered

8 skewers

Marinade

½ C olive oil

½ C balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced fine

1 t salt

1 t pepper

¼ C fresh cilantro

Mix marinade ingredients and set aside. Cut up veggies and place in large bowl. Add marinade and set in fridge for at least a half hour — the longer the better. Skewer veggies and save marinade for rice. Grill until veggies are tender, but al dente. Serve with jasmine rice drizzled with marinade.