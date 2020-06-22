Fire restrictions in effect

Fire restrictions are in effect throughout much of the Tahoe Sierra, which includes campfires outside developed areas along with restrictions in Forest Service districts and local fire districts that ban smoking on public lands, the use of charcoal grills and fire pits, open flames including acetylene torches, and internal combustion engines in some areas. The restrictions are in place to prevent wildfires in the area. Check local jurisdictions for specific information.

These restrictions are in effect in U.S. Forest Service Districts in the region including Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Tahoe National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. Liquid and gas stoves and grills are allowed.