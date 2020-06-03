East Shore Express won’t run in summer 2020

Tahoe Transportation District announced that the East Shore Express, the popular summer seasonal transit service from Incline Village, Nev., to Sand Harbor State Park, will not operate in 2020. TTD plans to resume the East Shore Express service in summer 2021.

TTD has operated the East Shore Express service to Sand Harbor State Park every year since 2012. This year, in cooperation with Nevada State Parks, TTD will suspend this service for the 2020 season in an effort to promote public health and safety and assist in the prevention of visitation surges during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The East Shore Express has been widely popular with day-trippers traveling to Sand Harbor,” said Carl Hasty, district manager of the Tahoe Transportation District, in a press release. “Given the state’s concerns about crowding at public parks and beaches, we felt suspending the transit service for the season was the most responsible way forward.”

To avoid crowding and ensure that social distancing requirements are met, Nevada State Parks has put control measures in place that include reducing the number of vehicles able to access the park and closing access to Sand Harbor State Park from the Tahoe East Shore Trail. These measures remain in effect until further notice to help prevent visitation surges and protect the health and safety of state park visitors and staff. For more information, visit parks.nv.gov/about/public-notices.

TTD offers the following reminders to help ensure a positive and safe recreational experience:

Parking is prohibited along portions of State Route 28 and subject to citation.

Parking at Sand Harbor State Park is limited.

Sand Harbor State Park is not accessible from the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

Follow social distancing guidelines by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others.

Monitor the Nevada State Parks website and Facebook page for the latest updates and conditions.

Consider recreation destinations and options that are closer to home.

Avoid recreating during the peak hours between from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit tahoetransportation.org/transit.