Conservancy building new trails on former campground site

The California Tahoe Conservancy is building new accessible-to-all trails and other public access features at its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers. The 8.1-acre site on the Upper Truckee River was once home to the defunct Tahoe Pines Campground. The Conservancy will also create new wetlands and restore habitat along Lake Tahoe’s largest tributary.

“The Tahoe Pines property is such a special place, with its confluence of creeks, its groves of cottonwood trees, and its prime location for the Meyers community and visitors to Tahoe,” said El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel, the Conservancy board chair, in a press release. “When this project is complete, community members will gain a whole new way to experience the Upper Truckee River.”

The Conservancy acquired the Tahoe Pines Campground property in 2007. The campground, which hugged the west bank of the river, had suffered frequent damage from flooding during years with high river flows.

The Conservancy will reconstruct the parking area and build a pathway, pedestrian bridge and stream overlook pad that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The Conservancy will also remove fill from the floodplain to create approximately half an acre of wetlands along the river. This will enhance wildlife and native fish habitat, help prevent soil from eroding into the river, and make the site more resilient to climate change impacts.

The Conservancy will keep the Tahoe Pines site closed during construction to ensure public safety. Access restrictions will likely end in October.

The Upper Truckee River collects runoff from a third of the land in the Lake Tahoe Basin and supports the largest wetland in the Sierra Nevada. Historical logging, grazing and urban development have degraded the river.

Along with the 8.1-acre Tahoe Pines property, the Conservancy and its partner agencies and organizations have now protected most of the lower 9 miles of the river. The Conservancy also recently launched the Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration Project, which will enhance and restore 250 acres of wetlands where the river meets Lake Tahoe. | tahoe.ca.gov