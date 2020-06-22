Book highlights Tahoe’s waters

“Clarity: A Photographic Dive Into Lake Tahoe’s Remarkable Water” explores the spectacular depths of America’s most popular mountain lake. It’s the first photo book to focus on Lake Tahoe’s famously beautiful water and the sublime submarine scenery.

Author Dylan Silver spent more than 125 days through winter, spring, summer and fall, swimming and photographing on all sides of the lake, collecting more than 100,000 images for four years.