Boat restrictions at Donner Lake

The Town of Truckee is now prohibiting motorized watercraft from passing the buoy line in the southeastern part of Donner Lake near its outlet and surrounded by Donner Memorial State Park. The area past the buoy line is popular with swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders, and the presence of motorized watercraft in that area creates a potential for conflicts and injuries. Both state parks staff and Truckee police personnel have received complaints about unsafe operation of motorized watercraft in the area and it was agreed that prohibiting such watercraft from entering the area is the best approach. | townoftruckee.com