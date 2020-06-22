Boat inspection stations to open

Inspection stations are scheduled to open with COVID-19 precautions in place on June 26 for all boats wanting to launch on Lake Tahoe by appointment only. From July 1 to 5 inspections will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at any regional inspection location. The reservation system will resume on July 6. Face coverings are required.

Appointments may be made at tahoeboatinspections.com. Due to safety protocols, inspections are likely to take longer than normal, and delays are likely. To ensure faster service during the inspection, boats should be Clean, Drained, and Dry.

Boaters with an intact Fallen Leaf Lake inspection seal or Echo Lake inspection seal may launch at those lakes, respectively. Those without a seal may get an inspection at the Meyers, Spooner or Alpine Meadow stations per the above-mentioned method. For up to date information on inspection stations, visit tahoeboatinspections.com.

For the 2020 season, self-inspections are in place on Donner Lake and the boat launch is open. Self-inspections are also required on Boca, Prosser and Stampede Reservoirs, as well as Webber Lake. These facilities are also open.