American Century Championship to be held in July with no spectators

The American Century Championship will bring golf, celebrity and community service together for the 31st time from July 8 to 12 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course with no spectators. The event will be televised live on NBC Sports.

Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and two-time defending champion Tony Romo are among 80 sports and entertainment stars planning to compete and charity fundraise for nine hours of live NBC Sports coverage over three days.

All prize monies will be donated to COVID-19 relief and area nonprofits as the tournament continues its longstanding commitment to charity fundraising efforts that have totaled more than $5 million over the years.

The competition is a 54-hole modified Stableford format tournament often referred to as the Super Bowl of celebrity golf. Curry, Rodgers, Romo and Barkley will be joined by a contingent of Hall of Famers led by Jerry Rice and entertainment personalities including Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro and Larry the Cable Guy, among others. A total of 13 Hall of Famers and 19 active NFL, NBA and NHL players are expected.

Several NFL coaches are expected including Sean Payton, Saints; Matt Nagy, Bears; and Frank Reich, Colts. Additional celebrity commitments will be announced in mid-June.

Along with two-time defending champion Romo, there’s three-time winner Mark Mulder and two-time champion Jack Wagner, one of two players, along with Jim McMahon, to have played in all 30 celebrity championships.

First-timers who have committed include Chris Harrison of “The Bachelor;” former MLB stars Adrian Beltre, Chase Utley and Brian McCann; Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, and Andrew Whitworth, offensive tackle, of the Los Angeles Rams. | americancenturychampionship.com