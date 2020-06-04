4th of July Truckee Tahoe Honor Flyover

A parade of warbirds will flyover over Truckee and Lake Tahoe Communities to honor our nation’s independence and frontline healthcare workers on July 4 from 11 a.m. to noon in the sky over Truckee and Lake Tahoe featuring the D-Day Squadron. The flyover is presented by the Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Truckee Tahoe Airport. The aircraft will not be on display at the airport and there is no public viewing.

While most July 4th activities have been cancelled for 2020, the Truckee Tahoe Air Show Committee along with the Truckee Tahoe Airport wanted to give Truckee and Tahoe communities a special July 4th warbird flyover parade in the sky, according to event organizers. The Air Show is being postponed until September, with a date TBD.

In June 2019, the D-Day Squadron led an American fleet of 15 historic, restored C-47 World War II military aircraft to take part in a flyover of more than 30 international aircraft to drop more than 200 paratroopers over the original 1944 drop zones in Normandy commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Dakotas from the D-Day Squadron flying and leading this formation on July 4 are: Gooney Bird Group, “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” C-47 (lead aircraft) (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s, “D-Day Doll” C-53 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Legend Foundation’s, “Legend ‘Liberty’ Airways” C-47 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Palm Springs Air Museum’s, “What’s Up Doc?” C-47; Mission Boston D-Day LLC’s, “Virginia Ann” C-47 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); and Benovia Winery’s, “Spirit of Benovia” C-53 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019. | .truckeetahoeairshow.com

Schedule (subject to change)

Truckee

11 a.m. Take off and over downtown Truckee and Tahoe Forest Hospital

11:04 West end of Donner Lake

11 06 Meadow Park

11:07 Tahoe Donner

11:11 Prosser Lakeview

11:14 Glenshire

11:16 Truckee Regional Park

11:17 Palisades/Sierra Meadows/Lahontan/Martis Camp/Shaffer Mill

11:18 Brockway Summit

North-West Shores

11:20 Carnelian Bay, Dollar Point, Tahoe City

11:25 Homewood, Tahoma, Meeks Bay

South Lake Tahoe

11:32 Barton Hospital

East Shore

11:43 Sand Harbor Nevada State Park

11:45 Hyatt Regency Pier and Incline Hospital

11:47 Kings Beach

11:52 Along the North Shore to Tahoe City

11:53 Up Truckee River Canyon to Squaw Valley

Truckee

11:55 Proceed over SaveMart on State Route 89, east above Donner Pass Road