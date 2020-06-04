4th of July Truckee Tahoe Honor Flyover

A parade of warbirds will flyover over Truckee and Lake Tahoe Communities to honor our nation’s independence and frontline healthcare workers on July 4 from 11 a.m. to noon in the sky over Truckee and Lake Tahoe featuring the D-Day Squadron. The flyover is presented by the Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Truckee Tahoe Airport. The aircraft will not be on display at the airport and there is no public viewing.
While most July 4th activities have been cancelled for 2020, the Truckee Tahoe Air Show Committee along with the Truckee Tahoe Airport wanted to give Truckee and Tahoe communities a special July 4th warbird flyover parade in the sky, according to event organizers. The Air Show is being postponed until September, with a date TBD.
In June 2019, the D-Day Squadron led an American fleet of 15 historic, restored C-47 World War II military aircraft to take part in a flyover of more than 30 international aircraft to drop more than 200 paratroopers over the original 1944 drop zones in Normandy commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The Dakotas from the D-Day Squadron flying and leading this formation on July 4 are: Gooney Bird Group, “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” C-47 (lead aircraft) (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing’s, “D-Day Doll” C-53 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Legend Foundation’s, “Legend ‘Liberty’ Airways” C-47 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); Palm Springs Air Museum’s, “What’s Up Doc?” C-47; Mission Boston D-Day LLC’s, “Virginia Ann” C-47 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019); and Benovia Winery’s, “Spirit of Benovia” C-53 (Part of Mission to Normandy effort June 2019. | .truckeetahoeairshow.com
Schedule (subject to change)
Truckee
11 a.m. Take off and over downtown Truckee and Tahoe Forest Hospital
11:04 West end of Donner Lake
11 06 Meadow Park
11:07 Tahoe Donner
11:11 Prosser Lakeview
11:14 Glenshire
11:16 Truckee Regional Park
11:17 Palisades/Sierra Meadows/Lahontan/Martis Camp/Shaffer Mill
11:18 Brockway Summit
North-West Shores
11:20 Carnelian Bay, Dollar Point, Tahoe City
11:25 Homewood, Tahoma, Meeks Bay
South Lake Tahoe
11:32 Barton Hospital
East Shore
11:43 Sand Harbor Nevada State Park
11:45 Hyatt Regency Pier and Incline Hospital
11:47 Kings Beach
11:52 Along the North Shore to Tahoe City
11:53 Up Truckee River Canyon to Squaw Valley
Truckee
11:55 Proceed over SaveMart on State Route 89, east above Donner Pass Road