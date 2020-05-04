TRPA eyes phased approach to boating for Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has announced that it will open Lake Tahoe to boating for the 2020 season in a phased approach when it decides to open the lake. Opening dates have not been announced.

“The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) has been working through April and early May with local government representatives, public health officials, public and private boating facilities, and representatives from California and Nevada on a plan to distribute the annual Lake Tahoe aquatic invasive species (AIS) decals to marinas and launch facilities in a time of COVID-19,” according to a press release from TRPA.

“There is much for public agencies to consider when making decisions during this pandemic and complete coordination is critical right now,” TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen said in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we adjust to rapidly changing priorities locally and within both states.”

The proposal would phase TRPA’s issuance of 2020 decals with the first phase limited solely to 2020 “Tahoe Only” decals for boats that have an intact Lake Tahoe inspection seal.

During this first phase, no visiting “Tahoe In and Out” or unsealed boats could launch without further coordination with state and local agencies on updates to COVID-19 orders. Under the proposed phasing, marina and launch facility operators that demonstrate all appropriate staff have been trained and certified for AIS seal inspection would be able to request 2020 “Tahoe Only” boat decals from TRPA for watercraft that they intend to launch.

Boat ramps on Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada are currently closed as of May 4, 2020. U.S. Forest Service boat ramps at area waterways in the Tahoe National Forest are open with details available here.

Donner Lake is open to boating, with the launch facility open starting May 8. Details are available here.

For Non-Motorized Watercraft

Users of non-motorized watercraft, such as kayaks and paddleboards, are subject to different policies than motorized. TRPA recommends non-motorized boaters review and comply with COVID-19 closure orders and recommendations at their intended launch area. The agency reminds paddlers to always self-inspect and decontaminate watercraft and gear every time they exit a waterway and properly dispose of any plants or debris that are found. Guidelines require all craft to be Clean, Drained and Dry to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species.