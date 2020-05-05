Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts photo contest

Professional and amateur photographers are welcome to submit their best shots of the Tahoe Rim Trail as part of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s Photo Contest. Thirteen winners will be selected for a 2021 Tahoe Rim Trail calendar. The Tahoe Rim Trail calendar will be available for purchase later this year.

Photos must be from the Tahoe Rim Trail, and entries will be accepted until Sept. 1. Winners will receive a 2021 Tahoe Rim Trail calendar and a Tahoe Rim Trail t-shirt. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age.

Detailed guidelines and entry information is available at tahoerimtrail.org. For more information, email [email protected].