Tahoe Only boats allowed to launch

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency announced on May 8 a phased approach to boating on Lake Tahoe that discourages out-of-area visitation as part of state and local coordination on recreation guidelines for Lake Tahoe this season.

Public boat ramps remained closed around Lake Tahoe as of May 8. Boat launches may be made at marinas that are providing launch services. Reservations are required in advance for private launch facilities. Visit tahoeboatinspections.com/ready-to-launch for a list of private launch facilities.

TRPA’s annual distribution of Lake Tahoe aquatic invasive species decals to marinas and launch facilities will be in line with direction from state and local officials, the agency said on May 8. No visiting boats from out of the region may launch until public health orders are further relaxed.

The agency has been working closely with marinas, launch sites, public health officials and the Nevada and California governors’ offices on a date to begin opening the lake, first to boats that have intact aquatic invasive species inspection seals. Vessels with an intact inspection seal, which are called Tahoe Only boats, are typically stored or trailered locally. Allowing them to launch would not invite widespread visitation to the region, according to agency officials.

“As some areas begin to see the COVID curve flatten, it is critical that boaters, government leaders, and marina managers follow a phased approach that addresses public health and environmental concerns.” TRPA Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta said in a press release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation and encourage boaters to stay up to date on when facilities will open by visiting tahoeboatinspections.com.”

A Lake Tahoe invasive species seal shows that a boat does not need to be inspected or decontaminated to prevent an introduction of harmful invasive species. Inspection stations remain closed under COVID-19 orders. Owners of Tahoe In & Out vessels visit other waterbodies during the boating year and approximately 85 percent of them are from outside the Tahoe Basin. These boats would only be considered to launch in future phases after health orders are further relaxed.

The Lake Tahoe Marina Association said over the next several weeks, marinas and launch facilities are tackling the significant amount of work necessary to ready customer boats and facilities.

“The association appreciates the opportunity to work with TRPA, the states and counties in the Lake Tahoe basin, and the League to Save Lake Tahoe on a plan to restart operations and begin preparations of a phased opening for boating activities,” Marina Association Secretary Cathy Walsh said in the release. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and the entire Tahoe Community.”

Agencies remind boaters to practice safe physical distancing from others outside of their household and to follow local and state health guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 disease. Boaters should also stay informed of recreation area closure orders and guidelines when coming ashore. For more information on when various marinas and launch sites will open, consistent with state and local COVID orders, visit tahoeboatinspections.com.

For Non-Motorized Watercraft

Users of non-motorized watercraft, such as kayaks and paddleboards, are subject to different policies than motorized. TRPA recommends non-motorized boaters review and comply with COVID-19 closure orders and recommendations at their intended launch area.

The agency reminds paddlers to always self-inspect and decontaminate watercraft and gear every time they exit a waterway and properly dispose of any plants or debris that are found. Guidelines require all craft to be Clean, Drained, and Dry to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. | tahoeboatinspections.com/tahoe-keepers.