Tahoe National Forest opens some campgrounds

The Tahoe National Forest is increasing access to the public by providing additional developed recreational opportunities, including opening some campgrounds.

Tahoe National Forest asks that users practice the following:

Recreate locally.

Maintain at least 6 feet distancing from others

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials

Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass

Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

All services, including restrooms, may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

Campgrounds

The following campgrounds are scheduled to open beginning May 22, 2020:

Highway 89, South

Goose Meadow Campground

Granite Flat Campground

Foresthill Divide Road

Giant Gap Campground

Shirttail Campground

Marysville Road

Dark Day Campground (no group sites)

Garden Point Campground (boat in)

Madrone Cove Campground (boat in)

Schoolhouse Campground

Day Use Sites, trailheads & staging areas

All developed recreation sites on the Tahoe National Forest are now open. Trash removal services remain limited; pack out all trash and waste. Toilet facilities remain limited, plan accordingly. Find detailed information on trail access at fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833 .

Boat ramps

Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow

Prosser Boat Ramp -open

Boca Boat Ramp – closed due to water level

Stampede Boat Ramp -open

Dark Day Boat ramp/picnic area -open

French Meadow Boat Ramp – open

Motorized and nonmotorized routes & trails

All motorized and nonmotorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest opened May 1, depending on snow conditions.

Conditions are subject to change due to weather. Snow at higher elevations may be possible and not always reflected in updates. Generally non-motorized trails are open, but may be inaccessible due to late season snow. In areas below 5,000 feet, trails have not been cleared. Expect down trees and muddy conditions on trails below in this elevation.

Find detailed information on motorized access and trail conditions at fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833 .

Firewood Cutting Permits

The Tahoe National Forest Firewood Cutting permit process has changed. Visit

fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5212195.

Many services traditionally offered in public offices are available at fs.usda.gov/tahoe.