Tahoe National Forest opens some campgrounds

The Tahoe National Forest is increasing access to the public by providing additional developed recreational opportunities, including opening some campgrounds.
Tahoe National Forest asks that users practice the following:
- Recreate locally.
- Maintain at least 6 feet distancing from others
- Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials
- Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass
- Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
- All services, including restrooms, may not be available, so please plan accordingly.
Campgrounds
The following campgrounds are scheduled to open beginning May 22, 2020:
- Highway 89, South
- Goose Meadow Campground
- Granite Flat Campground
- Foresthill Divide Road
- Giant Gap Campground
- Shirttail Campground
- Marysville Road
- Dark Day Campground (no group sites)
- Garden Point Campground (boat in)
- Madrone Cove Campground (boat in)
- Schoolhouse Campground
Day Use Sites, trailheads & staging areas
All developed recreation sites on the Tahoe National Forest are now open. Trash removal services remain limited; pack out all trash and waste. Toilet facilities remain limited, plan accordingly. Find detailed information on trail access at fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833.
Boat ramps
- Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow
- Prosser Boat Ramp -open
- Boca Boat Ramp – closed due to water level
- Stampede Boat Ramp -open
- Dark Day Boat ramp/picnic area -open
- French Meadow Boat Ramp – open
Motorized and nonmotorized routes & trails
All motorized and nonmotorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest opened May 1, depending on snow conditions.
Conditions are subject to change due to weather. Snow at higher elevations may be possible and not always reflected in updates. Generally non-motorized trails are open, but may be inaccessible due to late season snow. In areas below 5,000 feet, trails have not been cleared. Expect down trees and muddy conditions on trails below in this elevation.
Find detailed information on motorized access and trail conditions at fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833.
Firewood Cutting Permits
The Tahoe National Forest Firewood Cutting permit process has changed. Visit
fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5212195.
Many services traditionally offered in public offices are available at fs.usda.gov/tahoe.