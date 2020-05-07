Tahoe farmers markets announce dates for 2020 season

Farmers markets in the region will be opening soon for the season with Tahoe City opening on May 14 and the Truckee Certified Farmers Market on May 19. The Truckee Community Farmers Market will not open for the 2020 season.
Farmers markets are classified as essential businesses and therefore are allowed to be open. Shoppers will need to practice social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. Expect limits on the number of shoppers allowed at a time at most locations and to abide by each markets’ guidelines.
Tuesday
Truckee Certified Farmers Market
Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14 to Oct. 15. | truckeecertifiedfa.wixsite.com
South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market
Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 13 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com
Thursday
Tahoe City Farmers Market
Thursdays, May 14 to Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking map available by clicking here. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com
Incline Village Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m., May 21 to Sept. 3, 845 Alder Ave. in the parking lot of the Incline Village Library. | laketahoemarkets.com
Friday
Romano’s Certified Farmers’ Market
Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 22 to Sept. 11, at Sierra Valley Farms in Beckworth. | sierravalleyfarms.com
Ski Run Farmer’s Market
TBD
Sunday
Truckee Community Farmers Market
Will not open for the 2020 season. Read more about the closure here. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org