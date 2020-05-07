Tahoe farmers markets announce dates for 2020 season

Farmers markets in the region will be opening soon for the season with Tahoe City opening on May 14 and the Truckee Certified Farmers Market on May 19. The Truckee Community Farmers Market will not open for the 2020 season.

Farmers markets are classified as essential businesses and therefore are allowed to be open. Shoppers will need to practice social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. Expect limits on the number of shoppers allowed at a time at most locations and to abide by each markets’ guidelines.

Tuesday

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14 to Oct. 15. | truckeecertifiedfa.wixsite.com

South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 13 at the American Legion Hall parking lot. | eldoradofarmersmarket.com

Thursday

Tahoe City Farmers Market

Thursdays, May 14 to Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking map available by clicking here. | tahoecityfarmersmarket.com

Incline Village Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m., May 21 to Sept. 3, 845 Alder Ave. in the parking lot of the Incline Village Library. | laketahoemarkets.com

Friday

Romano’s Certified Farmers’ Market

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 22 to Sept. 11, at Sierra Valley Farms in Beckworth. | sierravalleyfarms.com

Ski Run Farmer’s Market

TBD

Sunday

Truckee Community Farmers Market

Will not open for the 2020 season. Read more about the closure here. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org