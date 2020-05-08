Tahoe East Shore Trail access to Sand Harbor temporarily closed

Access to Sand Harbor State Park from the Tahoe East Shore Trail will be closed effective May 8, 2020, until further notice to help prevent visitation surges amid the COVID-19 health crisis. While the section of the Tahoe East Shore Trail between Memorial Point and Sand Harbor will be closed, Sand Harbor State Park and the Tunnel Creek to Memorial Point segment of the Tahoe East Shore Trail remain open at this time.

Parking along Highway 28 near Sand Harbor, as well as walk-ins, are prohibited. Sand Harbor’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to one hour after sunset, seven days a week. The visitor center and gift shop are closed until further notice. The boat ramp and restaurant are currently closed for the season, with re-opening dates not yet determined. | parks.nv.gov or Facebook @NVStateParks