Tahoe Bike Challenge kicks off June 1 with month-long event

The 15th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge begins on June 1 for a full month of bicycling excitement throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. Hosted by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, the Bike Challenge is a basin-wide celebration of biking and a friendly competition to see who can record the most rides.

The Bike Challenge will kick off with a bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe on June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., physically distanced. Sign up at clean-tahoe.org/bike-path-cleanup.

“Participating in the Tahoe Bike Challenge allows you to have fun and stay fit while protecting the environment,” said Kira Smith, Associate Transportation Planner for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, in a press release. “Given the recent lockdown orders across the country, we’re thrilled to be able to continue this event and encourage bicycling while practicing social distancing.”

Community members can register for the Tahoe Bike Challenge online at lovetoride.net/tahoe, join a team or form their own. Starting June 1, registered community members can begin logging rides. Riders will compete for bragging rights, while also becoming eligible to win prizes from local Tahoe businesses.