Tahoe Art Walk connects users with local art

The Tahoe Art Walk has been transformed into an online map with status updates for art galleries and art retailers in South Lake Tahoe.

Users may create a virtual tour, shop online and plan a route using the map to visit local galleries. Click on each location to see which businesses are offering online shopping, curbside pick-up, and/or allowing limited numbers of persons inside. Be sure to contact the business directly to confirm status and COVID-19 prevention procedures.

The Tahoe Art Walk map is updated by Make Tahoe. Visit maketahoe.com/artwalk.html, facebook.com/tahoeartwalk or @tahoeartwalk.