South Lake Tahoe 4th of July fireworks cancelled; Labor Day show possible

The annual award-winning Fourth of July Lights of the Lake display has been cancelled to follow safety measures for large-scale events, the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, which sponsors the fireworks sponsor announced on May 14. The group said in a press release that it will evaluate a possible Labor Day display later this summer.

Fireworks shows have also been cancelled for Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Incline Village and Truckee.

“The health and safety of our residents and visitors is the top priority,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, in the release. “The region will re-open in phases and continue to follow the guidelines from health experts and government officials.”

Future details for the Labor Day weekend festivities will be posted at tahoesouth.com when available.