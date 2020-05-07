Some trails, roads closed in Eldorado National Forest until May 15

New temporary emergency closures are in effect as of May 7, 2020, in the Eldorado National Forest for high-use areas where there are safety hazards associated with down trees and other fire-related hazards in the Caples Fire burned area such as fire weakened trees, stump holes and loose rocks.

All uses, including hiking, are temporarily prohibited for areas specified in the new temporary closure order which includes trails within the Rock Creek, Elkins Flat and Caples Creek trail systems. Bald Mountain Staging Area, Balderson Trailhead, Mace Mill Staging Area, Elkins Flat Staging Area, Caples Creek Trailhead, Caples Creek Equestrian Trailhead and trails associated with these sites have been closed through May 15, 2020. These closures will be extended as conditions warrant. See Emergency Forest Order No. 03-20-06 for a map and complete list of the new trail closures.

In addition to the new emergency closures, developed recreation facilities including campgrounds, picnic areas, day use areas and boat ramps are closed for public health and safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A completed list of developed recreation closures in the Eldorado National Forest, along with road closures and boat ramp closures, can be found at fs.usda.gov.

Winter Road Closures

(as of May 7, 2020)

Mormon Emigrant Trail(MET)/Iron Mountain Road Winter Closure – No wheeled vehicles are permitted on snow covered areas.

Silver Fork Road Winter closure – No wheeled vehicles are permitted on snow covered areas.

There is still snow on MET for several miles from Highway 88 west toward Sly Park Road and on Silver Fork Road near the intersection with MET.

Dispersed Camping Closures

(as of May 7, 2020)

Stumpy Meadows Restricted Use Area – Dispersed camping and campfires are prohibited on national forest system lands surrounding Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, which is an important community water supply.

Northshore Loon Lake Area Closure – Dispersed camping and campfires are prohibited on national forest system lands on the north shore of Loon Lake, which is an important community water supply.