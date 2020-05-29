Nevada campgrounds open in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will open its Nevada campgrounds under Gov. Steve Sisolak reopening directives for Phase 2 of Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery, beginning on Saturday, May 30, according to a press release. Group campsites, group day use areas and visitor centers in Nevada are still closed. In alignment with State of California guidance, Forest campgrounds and group day use areas in California remain closed.

“We want to thank the public for their patience during these unprecedented times. The Forest’s priority is always to protect the health and safety of both the public and our employees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger in the press release. “As the public comes back to enjoy their favorite campground, we encourage them to continue to follow the latest state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidance.”

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has rescinded the Forest Order that limit group sizes to less than nine people. The State of Nevada safety guidelines restricts group sizes to no more than 50 people.

Forest officials also stress the importance of practicing Leave No Trace principles, which include planning ahead and being prepared, sticking to trails, disposing of both trash and human waste properly, minimizing fire impacts, leaving what is found, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and being considerate and kind to other people. | fs.usda.gov/main/htnf/home