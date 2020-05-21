Made in Tahoe Festival goes virtual

The Made in Tahoe Festival is going virtual from May 22 to 25 to feature Tahoe area artists. The live festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 in The Village at Squaw Valley.

More than 50 local businesses, artisans and entertainers will be sharing their Truckee and Tahoe-inspired work. Take advantage of special discounts, new work unveilings and special demonstrations.

“We couldn’t let Memorial Day and the kick-off to summer pass without some recognition and celebration of our talented local community so we’re hosting a virtual event so that Tahoe fans from across the globe can celebrate the creative culture we are so proud of,” said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company, in a press release. “We are looking forward to the rescheduled event to take place in The Village Oct. 10 and 11 but the Facebook event is a great way to participate and support our local businesses and artists this Memorial Day weekend.”

Visit the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Facebook Event page for an event lineup and to access the virtual marketplace starting May 22.

Saturday, May 23

3 p.m. | Fine Art Gallery Tour with @gallerykeoki

3:15 p.m. | Live performance by @samravenna

4 p.m. | Live performance by Mountain Folk @davidbeckproductions or @tahoemountainfolk

4:30 p.m. | Live jewelry style and care demo with @tamacino

4:45 p.m. | Slant Skis Owner Josh Bennett @SlantSkis

Sunday, May 24

3 p.m. | Live Face Painting Demonstration by @glittrskin

3:30 p.m. | PlumpJack Sports shows last year’s gear at up to 60% off @plumpjacksport