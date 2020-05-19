Lake Tahoe boat ramps opening for Tahoe Only boats

Public boat ramps on Lake Tahoe will begin opening on May 19 for Tahoe Only boats, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. Watercraft inspections stations will remain closed, however, until further notice.

Donner Lake and area reservoirs including Boca, Stampede and Prosser are open and boaters are required to perform self inspections. Most boat ramps in the Plumas, Eldorado and Tahoe National Forest systems are open depending on snow conditions.

Lake Tahoe public boat ramps

Boat ramps for Lake Tahoe for Tahoe Only boats will be opening as follows as of May 19, 2020:

Cave Rock, East Shore | Opens May 22

Coon Street, Kings Beach | Opens June 1

El Dorado, South Lake Tahoe | TBA

Lake Forest, Tahoe City | Open

Sand Harbor, East Shore | Opens May 22

Tahoe Vista Recreation Area | Opens May 22

Check with local boat ramps for hours of operation. For updates on public boat ramps and inspections, visit tahoeboatinspections.com/ready-to-launch .

“At this time, only vessels with an intact Lake Tahoe inspection seal can launch and no uninspected vessels from outside the Tahoe Region will be able to get on the water until travel restrictions and shelter-in-place orders to help slow the spread of the coronavirus are further relaxed,” according to a press release from TRPA.

Tahoe Only vessels are boats that don’t launch into other waterbodies during the boating season and have a unique, secure wire from the boat to the trailer that certifies it doesn’t need an aquatic invasive species inspection. Some boaters in the Lake Tahoe Region have recently purchased a boat and don’t have an intact inspection seal. Those boaters should contact Tom Boos, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Watercraft Program Manager, at [email protected]. | tahoeboatinspections.com