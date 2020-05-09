Interpretive signs added to Tahoe East Shore Trail

The Tahoe East Shore Trail that runs between Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park has become an interpretive trail following the installation of 23 new educational signs offering users information on regional history, the environment and local wildlife. The signs, which are located at various vista points along the popular paved trail, were funded by the NV Energy Foundation, according to a press release.

“The Tahoe East Shore Trail has been a collaborative effort since its inception. We’re thrilled that NV Energy recognized the value in adding these interpretive signs to enhance the visitor experience and we are so grateful for their contribution,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund in the release. “The team at Fallon Multimedia did a tremendous job creating them, and we hope they will inspire trail users to become stewards of Lake Tahoe.”

“Lake Tahoe is the crown jewel of our state and our community, and the NV Energy Foundation is proud to help bring the unique history and features of this stunning trail to light for all who visit it,” said Tony Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations for NV Energy in the release. “The work of the Tahoe Fund to improve and preserve this beautiful area aligns with our own commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The signs tell the stories of Incline Village and Sand Harbor, Tahoe’s Earth history and ecology, and how to keep the region’s black bears wild. Explanation of Tahoe’s famed water clarity and how to preserve it, how the significant waves on Lake Tahoe are formed, the implications of invasive species and other topics are also highlighted.

Learn more about the Tahoe East Shore Trail at tahoefund.org.