Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest campgrounds remain closed

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has announced that it will not open its campgrounds, group day use sites or visitor centers in Nevada over the Memorial Day weekend. At this time, these same facilities are closed on the California portion of the Forest, but this could change based on state and county reopening plans.

“While we have traditionally opened many of our campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, this year is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger in a press release. “The Forest is aligning with each state’s reopening plans.”

Currently, all trailheads, trails and general forest areas are open for public use in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, but Forest officials are encouraging people to limit their outings to day trips. “We all need to do our part to honor states’ Stay at Home directives, maximize social distancing and recreate responsibly close to home. We look forward to welcoming the public to their National Forest to camp as soon as conditions allow,” said Dunkelberger.

Visitors who decide to recreate on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies and resources to pack out trash.

For information and updates on recreation closures and fire restrictions on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/htnf, facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF or twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe.