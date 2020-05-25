Harveys cancels Tahoe summer outdoor concert series

The 2020 Summer Concert Series at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys presented by LG Business Solutions has been cancelled in response to the public health emergency involving COVID-19, according to a press release. Many of the shows have been rescheduled or postponed, with targeted performance dates in the summer of 2021 with dates to be announced at a later time.

“This is the first time in its 18-year history of world-class entertainment in Lake Tahoe that the Summer Concert Series will take a hiatus,” said Brad Belhouse, Regional President, Northern Nevada and Laughlin, in the press release. “Following guidance from public health officials, we have decided to postpone the series normally scheduled through the summer season.”

“The series has featured over 175 shows with over 1.2 million attendees, including the likes of Elton John, Keith Urban, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Carrie Underwood, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, James Taylor, The Who and Lady Gaga,” said Sherry Wasserman, President & Co-Founder of Another Planet Entertainment, in the release. “Like all of you, we are so sad not to be able to bring concerts this summer to the Lake, but we look forward to next summer 2021 when we can all enjoy the music again.”

For those with tickets to the shows listed, refunds and exchanges will be available as follows:

If your event has been postponed or rescheduled, hold on to your ticket as it will be valid for the new event. Should you be unable to attend the new date, please return to the point of purchase within 30 days of the new date being announced.

If you have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded for all canceled events.

For more information, visit http://apeconcerts.com/venues/lake-tahoe-outdoor-arena-at-harveys.

The 2020 Summer Concert Series is working through cancellations, postponements and rescheduled dates. The current status of shows is as follows:

Cancelled

Bob Dylan, June 12

Kid Rock, July 10

Rescheduled for 2021

Phish, July 20 & 21, 2021

Dierks Bentley, August 22, 2021

Postponed, New Date in 2021 TBA

Slightly Stoopid

Kenny Chesney (2 shows)

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts