Harrah’s Lake Tahoe to reopen on June 4; Harveys’ opening delayed for renovations

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe announced May 27 that it plans to resume operations on June 4, 2020, in accordance with directives from the State of Nevada, according to a press release.

Harveys Lake Tahoe will reopen at a later date, as Caesars Entertainment accelerates the property’s $41 million renovation of Harveys Lake Tahoe in order to welcome guests back to renovated rooms. The renovation is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2020, according to the release

The property will implement enhanced health and safety protocols including more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Team members will undergo health screenings, COVID-19 training and daily temperature checks. They will also be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit. | harrahstahoe.com