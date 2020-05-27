Hard Rock to reopen June 4 in Tahoe

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will reopen at noon on June 4, 2020. Resort leadership established the reopening timeline following an announcement from Nevada State Governor Steve Sisolak lifting the order to temporarily cease casino operations, according to a press release on May 27.

In anticipation of reopening, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has released a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols that will be implemented to ensure the well-being of all guests and team members. The outline details enhancements to the resort’s already rigorous sanitation practices along with new social distance considerations. An overview of the protocols may be found at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/safety.

“We are anxious to greet our guests and welcome everyone on our team back to the resort,” said Diana Bennett, Chairwoman of Paragon Gaming, Owner/Operator of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, in the press release. “The support of our community during this pandemic has been amazing and we are proud to be an active part of the Northern Nevada gaming community. Lake Tahoe is back and welcoming guests with open arms and grateful hearts. We join the resorts in our gaming community in thanking everyone for returning to your home away from home and helping us reopen. We offer a fun get away and an escape from all we have shared during this pandemic. We hope our existing and new customers will ‘Go Tahoe’ this summer.”

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority,” said Joelle Shearin, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe General Manager, in the release. “Lake Tahoe is a beautiful outdoor destination to visit year-round and we want to ensure that our guests feel just as safe inside the resort as they do enjoying the fresh Tahoe air. Our enhanced cleaning measures and social distance considerations should do just that and we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”| (844)588-7625, hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com