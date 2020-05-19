Golfing for Schools Cards available for 2020 season

The Excellence in Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, has made its popular Golfing for Schools Card available for the 2020 golf season.

The fully transferable Golfing for Schools Cards are $325 each, and cardholders enjoy one round of 18 holes at Coyote Moon, Old Greenwood, Resort at Squaw Creek, Tahoe City Golf and Gray’s Crossing. Proceeds provides grants, resources and partnerships to benefit students and teachers.

Cards may be purchased at exined.org. There is a purchase limit of eight cards per person and additional restrictions do apply. Only a limited number of passes are available, and cards will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.