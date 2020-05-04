Forest Service extends closures to beaches, camping in Tahoe Basin

The U.S.. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has extended the temporary closure of national forest recreation sites and areas in the district through May 15, 2020, including beaches and campgrounds.

The order does not close trails, trailheads and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.

View the closure order and maps at go.usa.gov/xv9zh.

Tahoe Basin recreation sites and areas impacted by this announcement include:

Pope-Baldwin National Recreation Bike Path

Pope Beach

Camp Richardson Resort

Camp Richardson Corral

Fallen Leaf Campground/Beach

Tallac Historic Site/Beach

Kiva Picnic Area/Beach

Kiva Beach/Tallac Point

Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Baldwin Beach

Bayview Campground/parking area

Inspiration Point

Eagle Falls parking area

Meeks Bay Campground/Beach

Meeks Bay Resort

Kaspian Campground/Beach

William Kent Campground/Beach

64 Acres Riverside/Beach

Stateline Lookout

Chimney Beach

Secret Harbor

Newhall

Logan Shoals

Zephyr Cove Campground and Resort

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Nevada Beach Campground/Beach

Heavenly Mountain Resort

Sawmill Pond

Angora Resort/parking area

Meyers Interagency Visitor Center

Echo Chalet

To protect public health and safety, all recreationists enjoying open areas of their national forest near their neighborhoods are encouraged to:

Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

If an area is crowded, move to a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes potential sources for the spread of COVID-19.

Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for other visitors and employees.

For up-to-date information on the LTBMU and to view the forest closure order, visit www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu.