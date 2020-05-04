Forest Service extends closures to beaches, camping in Tahoe Basin

The U.S.. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has extended the temporary closure of national forest recreation sites and areas in the district through May 15, 2020, including beaches and campgrounds.
The order does not close trails, trailheads and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
View the closure order and maps at go.usa.gov/xv9zh.
Tahoe Basin recreation sites and areas impacted by this announcement include:
- Pope-Baldwin National Recreation Bike Path
- Pope Beach
- Camp Richardson Resort
- Camp Richardson Corral
- Fallen Leaf Campground/Beach
- Tallac Historic Site/Beach
- Kiva Picnic Area/Beach
- Kiva Beach/Tallac Point
- Taylor Creek Visitor Center
- Baldwin Beach
- Bayview Campground/parking area
- Inspiration Point
- Eagle Falls parking area
- Meeks Bay Campground/Beach
- Meeks Bay Resort
- Kaspian Campground/Beach
- William Kent Campground/Beach
- 64 Acres Riverside/Beach
- Stateline Lookout
- Chimney Beach
- Secret Harbor
- Newhall
- Logan Shoals
- Zephyr Cove Campground and Resort
- Round Hill Pines Beach Resort
- Nevada Beach Campground/Beach
- Heavenly Mountain Resort
- Sawmill Pond
- Angora Resort/parking area
- Meyers Interagency Visitor Center
- Echo Chalet
To protect public health and safety, all recreationists enjoying open areas of their national forest near their neighborhoods are encouraged to:
- Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
- If an area is crowded, move to a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes potential sources for the spread of COVID-19.
- Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for other visitors and employees.
For up-to-date information on the LTBMU and to view the forest closure order, visit www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu.