Eldorado, Tahoe and Plumas National Forests open some recreation sites

The Eldorado, Plumas and Tahoe National Forests have begun reopening some recreation areas for public use. Campgrounds remain closed.
Restroom facilities and trash removal may be closed for public use at many sites. Be prepared to pack out all trash and to use restrooms before visiting.
Please note that higher elevation sites, generally above 6,500 feet, are still under snow.
Tahoe National Forest
For updates visit fs.usda.gov/tahoe; click on the Tahoe National Forest Update May 15-21. Sites open as of May 15, 2020 are:
Developed recreation sites & campgrounds
Tahoe National Forest developed campgrounds are not open at this time. The following sites are now open:
- Truckee Area/Highway 89 South corridor (Placer County): All boat ramps and picnic sites (day use only)
- Foresthill Area / French Meadows (Placer County): Manzanita (day use), Parker Flat OHV staging area (day use), Sugar Pine OHV (day use)
- Highway 89 North/Little Truckee River Area (Sierra County): Bear Valley (day use)
- Bullards Bar Reservoir Area (Yuba County): Dark Day Boat ramp/picnic area (day use)
- Highway 49 Corridor/Camptonville Area (Nevada County): Oregon Creek (day use), Golden Quartz (day use)
Motorized Routes & trails
All motorized and non-motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest opened May 1, 2020. Plan on packing out all trash and for most sites to have no restroom facilities. Some trails are still blocked by snow.
For a list of road and trails conditions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833.
Boat launches & staging areas
Generally boat launches and staging areas in the Tahoe National Forest are open but may be inaccessible due to late season snow and other factors.
Prosser Boat Ramp –Accessible
Boca Boat Ramp –Accessible
Stampede Boat Ramp –Accessible
French Meadows – Plowed to the dam
Pass Creek & Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow
Sugar Pine Boat Ramp – Open, but very limited parking.
Eldorado National Forest
Updates on recreation will also be posted on the Facebook and Twitter sites at facebook.com/eldoradonf and twitter.com/eldoradonf. | fs.usda.gov/eldorado
The following developed recreation sites will reopen on the Eldorado National Forest beginning Saturday, May 16, 2020:
- Alder Creek Day Use Area
- Capps Crossing Day Use Area
- Traverse Creek Day Use Area
- East Slab Creek Reservoir Day Use Area
- Cedar Park Trailhead
- Fleming Meadow Trailhead
- Pony Express Corral Trailhead
- Slippery Ford Trailhead
- Mt. Ralston Trailhead
- Sayles Canyon/Bryan Meadow Trailhead
- Meiss Trailhead
- Lumberyard Picnic Area
- Indian Spring Picnic Area
- Eagle Rock Picnic Area
- 42 Milestone Picnic Area
- Big Hill Overlook
- Echo Lake Parking Area
- Iron Mountain Parking Area
- Hell Hole Vista
- Hell Hole Boat Ramp
- Ice House Boat Ramp
- West Point Boat Ramp
- Stumpy Meadows Boat Ramp & Picnic Area
Plumas National Forest
The Plumas National Forest opened developed recreational sites on May 16, 2020. The contractor (concessionaire) responsible for managing many developed recreation sites for the Forest District, will be opening additional sites in the coming weeks, including the larger campgrounds at Frenchman, Lake Davis and Antelope Lake. Details are available at outdoorsinplumas.com.
Visit fs.usda.gov/plumas for up-to-date information, as well as at facebook.com/usfsplumas.
The Forest Service asks that users:
- Maintain at least 6 feet distance from others.
- Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials.
- Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
- Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
- All services may not be available, particularly restrooms and trash removal, so please plan accordingly.