Eldorado, Tahoe National Forests open some recreation sites

The Eldorado and Tahoe National Forests have begun reopening some recreation areas for public use. Campgrounds remain closed.

Restroom facilities and trash removal may be closed for public use at many sites. Be prepared to pack out all trash and to use restrooms before visiting.

Please note that higher elevation sites, generally above 6,500 feet, are still under snow.

Tahoe National Forest

For updates visit fs.usda.gov/tahoe; click on the Tahoe National Forest Update May 15-21. Sites open as of May 15, 2020 are:

Developed recreation sites & campgrounds

Tahoe National Forest developed campgrounds are not open at this time. The following sites are now open:

Truckee Area/Highway 89 South corridor (Placer County): All boat ramps and picnic sites (day use only)

Foresthill Area / French Meadows (Placer County): Manzanita (day use), Parker Flat OHV staging area (day use), Sugar Pine OHV (day use)

Highway 89 North/Little Truckee River Area (Sierra County): Bear Valley (day use)

Bullards Bar Reservoir Area (Yuba County): Dark Day Boat ramp/picnic area (day use)

Highway 49 Corridor/Camptonville Area (Nevada County): Oregon Creek (day use), Golden Quartz (day use)

Motorized Routes & trails

All motorized and non-motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest opened May 1, 2020. Plan on packing out all trash and for most sites to have no restroom facilities. Some trails are still blocked by snow.

For a list of road and trails conditions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=fseprd725833.

Boat launches & staging areas

Generally boat launches and staging areas in the Tahoe National Forest are open but may be inaccessible due to late season snow and other factors.

Prosser Boat Ramp –Accessible

Boca Boat Ramp –Accessible

Stampede Boat Ramp –Accessible

French Meadows – Plowed to the dam

Pass Creek & Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow

Sugar Pine Boat Ramp – Open, but very limited parking.

Eldorado National Forest

Updates on recreation will also be posted on the Facebook and Twitter sites at facebook.com/eldoradonf and twitter.com/eldoradonf. | fs.usda.gov/eldorado

The following developed recreation sites will reopen on the Eldorado National Forest beginning Saturday, May 16, 2020:

Alder Creek Day Use Area

Capps Crossing Day Use Area

Traverse Creek Day Use Area

East Slab Creek Reservoir Day Use Area

Cedar Park Trailhead

Fleming Meadow Trailhead

Pony Express Corral Trailhead

Slippery Ford Trailhead

Mt. Ralston Trailhead

Sayles Canyon/Bryan Meadow Trailhead

Meiss Trailhead

Lumberyard Picnic Area

Indian Spring Picnic Area

Eagle Rock Picnic Area

42 Milestone Picnic Area

Big Hill Overlook

Echo Lake Parking Area

Iron Mountain Parking Area

Hell Hole Vista

Hell Hole Boat Ramp

Ice House Boat Ramp

West Point Boat Ramp

Stumpy Meadows Boat Ramp & Picnic Area

The Forest Service asks that users: