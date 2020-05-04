Donner Lake opens to boating, Truckee opens some recreation facilities

Donner Lake has opened to boating with the launch facility open starting on May 8, as well as opening some facilities around Truckee for public use with limitations. Facilities are being opened for immediate family and households only. Athletics are allowed only with members of your immediate family or your household.

Public piers are open for use with limitations and Shoreline Park on Donner Lake is open only for small boat launching.

U.S. Forest Service boat ramps in the Tahoe National Forest are also open with details available here.

Lake Tahoe remains closed to boating as of May 4, 2020, with details available here.

Boaters will perform self inspections for aquatic invasive species for the 2020 boating season on Donner Lake, as well as area waterways in the Tahoe National Forest.

The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Parks District has announced the following openings:

Donner Lake Public Piers – for immediate families and households

Donner Lake Boat Launching Facility – the facility will begin being staffed on May 8, 2020

Shoreline Park at Donner Lake – open only for small boat launching

Regional Park – Tennis Courts, Disc Golf, Rodeo Arena. Fields and grass areas may be utilized by immediate families/households. (Group gatherings and organized games are strictly prohibited)

Meadow Park – Fields and grass areas may be utilized by immediate families/households. (Group gatherings and organized games are strictly prohibited)

Riverview Sports Park – Fields and grass areas may be utilized by immediate families/households. Bocce Ball Courts – for immediate family/households. (Group gatherings and organized games are strictly prohibited)

Ponderosa Golf Course – Go to ponderosagolfcoursetruckee.com for safety guidelines and to make a reservation. Specific information about requirements and equipment are noted.

NOTE: TDRPD bathroom facilities will be open and cleaned on a daily basis. Please practice safety measures when using our bathrooms.

The following facilities of Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District will remain closed to the public as of May 4, 2020:

All playgrounds throughout the District

All picnic areas throughout the District

West End Beach at Donner Lake

Truckee Skate Park

Truckee Bike Park at Riverview Sports Park

Truckee Amphitheater at Regional Park

Community Recreation Center

Community Art Center

Community Swimming Pool

Veterans Building

For updates, visit www.tdrpd.org.