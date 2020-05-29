Camping still limited in Tahoe National Forest

The Tahoe National Forest still has limited campgrounds open in the system as of May 29, with no additional campground openings. All developed sites are open including day use sites, trailheads, boat ramps and staging areas. Check the current conditions for trails, motorized roads, ramps and other sites in advance before visiting.

The following campgrounds opened on May 22 and remain open:

Highway 89, South

Goose Meadow Campground

Granite Flat Campground

Foresthill Divide Road

Giant Gap Campground

Shirttail Campground

Marysville Road

Dark Day Campground (no group sites)

Garden Point Campground (boat in)

Madrone Cove Campground (boat in)

Schoolhouse Campground

However, other campgrounds remain closed at this time with staggered dates from June 5 to June 30. Check the complete list of current closures and updates on reservations. Tahoe National Forest Service generally updates its closures each Thursday.

Trash and toilet services remain limited; plan to use facilities in advance of visits. | fs.usda.gov/tahoe