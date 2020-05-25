Call to artists for Tahoe mail art project

The Glass Garage Collective has issued a call to artists for “We Are All Guests Here” project to all participants to submit art on the theme: People + Place.

“We Are All Guests Here” participants may type or write by hand, draw, collage, compose poems, share secrets, tell stories in letter, post-card, 3-D or mixed-media form. The entirety of the submission (art + envelope/packaging/box) must be no larger than 11 inches by 13 inches by 5 inches.

“We Are All Guests Here” is a mail art project that aims to chronicle and celebrate the creative culture. Mail art is a movement based on the principle of sending small scale works through the postal service.

“We Are All Guests Here” can be signed or anonymous. Submissions to with a return address will receive a mailed response. Submission will be archived for posterity and future exhibitions. Selections will be shared digitally.

Submissions may be mailed to S. Wells, P.O. Box 6149, Stateline, NV 89449.

Glass Garage Collective is a media and correspondence platform founded in 2020. Sarah Wells is the founder and curator of “We Are All Guests Here,” which she envisioned as an experiment in collaboration and exchange. She is interested in collections of works by diverse voices through diverse media. She is on staff at Classical Tahoe Festival & Music Institute and a board director with Tahoe Arts Alliance. | glassgaragecollective.com